Eastern’s football team pulled away to beat visiting Clinton Prairie 47-24 Friday night in the final week of the regular season to finish in sole possession of third place in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
The Comets got up quickly with a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Eli Edwards scored on a 35-yard run for a 7-0 lead and Jayden Eagle ran in from 42 yards out for a 13-0 advantage.
Clinton Prairie got a TD in the second quarter but Eastern answered with a four-yard pass from Edwards to Blake Robinson to take a 20-8 lead, then Edwards connected with Ian Hewitt for a 16-yard TD pass with 15.9 seconds before halftime for a 26-8 lead at the break.
Prairie scored first in the third quarter but Eastern answered immediately when Gabe Monize returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD to push Eastern’s lead up to 33-16. The Comets scored again to start the fourth quarter as Edwards hit Ryder DeYoung for a 25-yard TD pass and a 40-16 lead. Each team scored once more in the fourth.
Eastern wraps up the regular season 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the HHC. The Comets host Tipton next Friday in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 36. CP fell to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the HHC.
DELPHI 49, TAYLOR 14
Delphi grabbed the quick lead with an early touchdown and never trailed. Taylor tightened the lead to a point at 7-6 when Catch Sullivan scored on an interception return midway through the first quarter but kept having to play catch up.
A 60-yard Javionne Harris TD run cut Delphi’s lead to 21-14 with 49 seconds left in the first half, but those were the last points the Titans would score. Delphi pushed its lead back out to 28-14 by halftime.
The Titans wrapped up their regular season 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the HHC. The Titans host Frontier next Friday in the opening round of Sectional 43 play. Delphi improved to 5-4 overall, 4-3 in the HHC.
NORTHWESTERN 42, TL 7
Northwestern took it to visiting Twin Lakes immediately in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game, posting a 21-0 lead after a quarter and 35-0 lead at halftime to trigger a running clock for the second half.
The Tigers (2-7) book-ended their regular season with victories over the Indians (1-8).
The Tigers host No. 5-ranked Indianapolis Bishop Chatard next Friday in the first round of Sectional 28 action.
CASS 28, RENNSSELAER 14
Cass established a lead and kept it in beating Rensselaer in the HC’s fifth-place game.
Cass got the game’s first two scores, opening a 14-0 lead after a quarter. Hayden McClain scored on a seven-yard run and Cooper Frey raced in from 18 yards out. In the second period, McClain scored on a 10-yard run and the Kings led 21-7 at halftime.
Frey added a three-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to push Cass’ lead to 28-7.
The Kings take a 6-3 record into the postseason. Cass has the bye in the seven-team Sectional 34 and next plays on Oct. 28 where it faces the winner of Winamac vs. Lafayette Central Catholic. Rensselaer fell to 5-4.
TIPTON 40, BENTON CENRTAL 0
The Blue Devils corralled the Bison in the HC’s seventh-place game as Tipton’s defense notched its first shutout of the season.
Tipton (4-5) visits Eastern next Friday in the opening round of Sectional 36. BC fell to 3-6.
TRI-CENTRAL 41, CC 0
TC opened up a 21-0 lead on Clinton Central by halftime. Felix Perez started the scoring with a 16-yard TD run and Owen Tolle scored on a one-yard plunge in the first quarter. TC struck again early in the second period on an 11-yard TD run by Daetyn Horn.
Perez added a pair of touchdowns in the second half and Horn one as the Trojans cruised to the finish.
Tri-Central finishes the regular season 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the HHC. The Trojans host Tri-County in Sectional 43 next Friday. CC ends the regular season 0-9, 0-7 in the HHC.
ROCHESTER 38, MAC 14
Both teams entered with hopes of taking a share of the Three Rivers Conference title. With the victory, Rochester took a share of a three-way tie for first along with Tippecanoe Valley and Southwood. Southwood edged TV 28-26 to deal the Vikings’ their first loss of the season.
Rochester got on the board first and Maconaquah answered in the first quarter on a 13-yard TD pass from Braxton Birner to Fuddy Kile to tie the score at 8-all. That score stood at halftime. Rochester took over in the second half, scoring 30 unanswered points.
Maconaquah finishes the season 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the TRC. The Braves host Hamilton Heights next Friday in Sectional 28. Rochester finished 8-1 overall, 7-1 in the TRC.
PERU 19, MANCHESTER 18
The Bengal Tigers and Squires went into halftime tied 12-12 and the Bengals nosed ahead in the second half.
Next for Peru (3-6, 3-5 TRC) is a home game with Tippecanoe Valley in Sectional 28 next Friday. Manchester fell to 1-8, 1-7 in the TRC.
