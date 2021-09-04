DELPHI — Eastern’s football team took a strong first step in its Hoosier Heartland Conference title defense Friday by beating Delphi 28-14.
The Comets — who have won two straight HHC championships — extended their league winning streak to 16 games.
Eastern knew to expect Delphi’s best shot after the Oracles finished runners-up last year.
“They’re a veteran team, they have good team speed and athleticism, so we knew we were going to have our hands full,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We felt like if we lined up and went toe to toe with them, our physical strength [would be a difference]. I felt like we wore them down quite a bit there in the third quarter and we were able to stretch our lead.”
Eastern (2-1 overall) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 late in the second quarter. Delphi scored right before halftime to make it 14-7. The Comets scored twice in the third quarter to make it 28-7 and from there, they held control the rest of the way.
Josh Edwards loved his defense’s effort, especially in the third quarter.
“We gave up a touchdown late in the first half, with about 30 seconds left. We had a penalty that kept their drive going,” he said. “Then our defense really buckled down in the second half and made some great plays. Elijah Buckley, Brodie Porter and Bradie Porter were three guys who really stood out on the defensive side of the ball,” he said.
Jaeden Eagle ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Eli Edwards had a passing TD and a rushing TD. Eli Edwards’ passing TD went to Dillinger Porter.
“We mixed it up pretty good,” Josh Edwards said. “We threw the ball pretty effectively and efficiently. We didn’t go too much downfield as they were playing pretty soft on their coverage as far as playing off of our receivers. We hit quite a few short routes.
“Our running game was effective once again. I thought Josh Fike really ran the ball well again and our offensive line keeps getting better each week, which we knew it would. We have a lot of new guys in those spots.”
Delphi dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the HHC.
Eastern hosts Taylor next week, if the Titans are able to play. They have canceled all three of their games so far this season because of COVID issues.
