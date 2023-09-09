GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football team got everything it needed and then some in the first 24 minutes of Friday’s homecoming game at Cogdell Field.
Sporting seldom, if ever before seen black uniforms, the Comets stormed onto the field to AC/DCs song Back in Black and wasted little time asserting a dominant lead over Taylor in front of a big home crowd. Eastern jumped up 13-0 less than four minutes in, upped the score to 20-0 by the end of the first quarter, and led 46-0 at halftime.
That score stuck the rest of the way as a running clock took effect over a much shorter second half.
Eastern improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a huge home conference game looming next week with Class A No. 3-ranked Carroll.
“We feel good,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We feel like our kids are peaking. Defensively, we’re getting better every week, which is what our goal has been. Contrary to popular belief, we’re pretty young on defense. We started four seniors [Friday] and we’ve been starting three. We feel pretty good about next week and are looking forward to the challenge with Carroll.”
While Eastern’s D posted its first shutout of the season, its offense had the Comets’ eighth straight win over the Titans under wraps early.
The Comets went 69 yards in just four plays on their opening drive. After Eli Edwards completed 35- and four-yard passes to Braylen Word, Jayden Eagle broke off a 25-yard run and then capped the drive with a five-yard run to paydirt and 6-0 Eastern lead.
Taylor’s first punt attempt of the night on its first possession was botched, setting up Eastern with 1st-and-goal at the two on its next drive. Eli Edwards trotted in on the first play and just like that, Eastern was up 13-0.
Taylor (1-3 overall, 0-2 HHC), hobbled by injuries with four starters out, including its punter, punted eight times, struggling mightily to get off clean kicks much of the game, which resulted in Eastern’s third score, opening at the Titan 16 and culminating with Eagle scoring from 19 yards out for his second TD of the night.
“Obviously, we had a lot of issues with punting,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “Don’t want to take anything away from what [Eastern] did, but we sure didn’t help our own cause. Punting was a major league issue for us [Friday] and we’ve got to fix that. That falls on my doorstep and it will be corrected next week.”
When Taylor got off its longest punt of the night, 25 yards on its fourth punt of the night early in the second quarter, Word returned it 50 yards to paydirt and a 26-0 Comet lead.
Eagle added his third rushing score of the night, busting loose for a 56-yard run with 6:16 to play in the half.
Eli Edwards connected with Clayton Kelley on a 34-yard TD pass over the middle to give Eastern a 40-0 lead and Word took a 24-yard run to the end zone with :43 remaining in the half.
Needing just one big half to put the game away, Eastern rested its starters almost the entire second half. Eagle finished with 119 yards on seven carries and Eli Edwards completed 4 of 10 passes with one pick for 80 yards. Word was all over the stat sheets with his 24-yard TD run, 50-yard punt return to paydirt and hauling in three catches for 46 yards.
“I thought we were sharp offensively,” Josh Edwards said. “The one interception was a great play by the corner. Sloppy second half with [backups], but a 46-point first half, I’m pretty happy with that.
“I felt like our leadership was great,” he added. “Felt like we had a lot of unselfish kids that were just about getting the points on the board to win the ballgame. And this was the first time that our defense came together and did their job. That’s what we’ve been stressing. I felt like our defensive ends, Eli [Edwards] and Clayton [Kelley] did a good job. Very pleased with our defense.”
Despite most of its first-stringers out at the start of the second half, the Comets managed a pair of interceptions on Taylor quarterback Javionne Harris, one from Travis Johnson and the other from Abe Edwards. The freshman Edwards has three picks on the season.
Harris was Taylor’s top rusher, picking up yards in place of injured starter Christopher Moore. Harris finished with 41 yards on 15 carries.
Having faced a pair of formidable opponents in Carroll and Eastern the past two weeks, Taylor hopes the experience can pay off.
“We know this is our meat grinder,” Ousley said. “We’ve played some really tough teams back to back and we have to get healthy. Last week really took a toll. We’re down a little bit. But what we have to get our kids to believe in is that we have some of the same kind of athletes as some of these other teams we play.”
