FRANKFORT — Eastern’s football team capped off a perfect regular season Friday night with a 34-0 victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Clinton Prairie.
The win also gave the Class 2A No. 9 Comets the outright HHC title, finishing 7-0 in conference play. They are 9-0 overall. It’s their first undefeated regular season since 1974.
The Gophers came into the game with an offensive average of 43.9 points per game, which ranked No. 13 in the state regardless of class. The Comets came in with a defensive average of 8.13 ppg, which also ranked No. 13 in the state.
The Comets’ defense was up to the challenge.
“That was some awesome defense,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We had only given up 65 points heading into this game and we talked about making a statement by continuing to play outstanding defense. Our defensive line, linebackers and secondary all played equally well against a good offensive team.”
Clinton Prairie nearly scored on the game’s opening play. Jacob Fullerton returned the opening kickoff 67 yards to the Eastern 18, firing up the home crowd. A run and a short pass gave the Gophers a first-and-goal at the Eastern 6-yard line, then the Comets’ D stiffened. Prairie had fourth and goal at the Eastern 1, but Eastern’s defense dumped quarterback Kade Osborn for a 2-yard loss and the Comet took over.
“That first goal-line stand was huge,” Edwards said. “It stole back the momentum after their big kick return and turned the game around. I’m very proud of our kids and our defensive staff. And, hey, our offense came here averaging 35 points a game and we were right there again, too.”
Eastern’s first possession ended with a punt, then the defense struck again. Jaden Hannah picked off a Prairie pass, giving Eastern the ball at the Gophers’ 49.
The offense put together a nine-play drive to put the Comets on top 6-0 with 3:06 left in the first quarter. Zane Downing did much of the work on that drive, carrying the ball six times for 24 yards, finishing off the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
Following a Prairie punt, the Comets used seven plays to go 48 yards, capped by a 1-yard run by quarterback Nolan Grubb to take a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Comets scored twice more in the first half — on Downing’s 11-yard TD run and Ethan Jones’ 25-yard TD pass from Grubb — for a 27-0 halftime lead.
“We’ve got some weapons on offense,” Edwards said. “We’ve been able to run the ball, so we haven’t thrown the ball a lot, but [Friday] we wanted to give Grubbie a chance to throw the ball. I thought we did a good job executing our basic passing game.”
Grubb completed 16 of 22 pass attempts with one interception for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Monize caught six passes for 31 yards, Jones hauled in five for 66 yards and two touchdowns and Evan Monize pulled down four passes for 57 yards.
Six of those completions came on the opening drive of the second half. Grubb led an impressive 13-play scoring drive, ending with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jones. That score put the game out of reach, 34-0.
Prairie threatened to score twice in the second half, and both times the Comets’ defense slammed the door. A quarterback sack by Hannah was instrumental in stopping a Clinton Prairie drive inside the Eastern 20 late in the third quarter. A 76-yard run by Osborn in the final 2:00 gave the Gophers a first-and-goal on the Eastern 9. On fourth down from the 1, the Eastern defense stuffed a run by Jacob Baker to preserve the shutout.
Eastern faces another high-scoring offense next Friday in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 36 when they host Lapel. The 6-3 Bulldogs are averaging more than 30 points per game.
