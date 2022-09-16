Carroll’s football team is looking to challenge for the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship this year.
The first big hurdle toward that goal comes tonight when the Class A No. 8-ranked Cougars (4-0, 2-0 HHC) host Eastern (3-1, 2-0) at Lambert Field. Sheridan leads the HHC at 3-0 and Carroll, Eastern and Clinton Prairie are tied for second with 2-0 records.
Eastern won the HHC outright in 2019 and ‘20. Eastern and Sheridan shared the ‘21 title.
“This is what we talked to the kids about: The last four years, [the Comets] beat us 172-13,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “It was 139-0 before last year and we go up 13-0 in the first quarter and I felt like all the kids looked at each other and thought, ‘We’re not supposed to be here yet.’ I’m excited to see [tonight] how close we are, how much we’ve climbed the mountain in a year.
“We’re really excited to see kind of where we stand with one of the teams that’s won the conference multiple years.”
Now in his second season, Betzner has the Cougars on the rise. They broke through last year to win their first sectional title since 2003 and they’ve carried the momentum into 2022.
“Carroll has got the boat going, they’ve got everything going in the right direction,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “I think it’s going to be a big challenge for our kids. They have some good size and good skill kids and they’re very well coached so we have to click on all cylinders [tonight].”
The Cougars run a wing-T offense. The ball-carriers include Keegan Ellis (47 carries, 401 yards, 9 touchdowns), Grady Lytle (27-338-3) and Cohen Ayres (22-297-5).
Defensively, the Cougars have looked strong through four weeks, albeit against opponents with a combined record of 1-15.
“They want to come hit you in groups, not just one guy at a time,” Edwards said.
Betzner said the Cougars have improved their physicality from last year.
“I think that’s from being in the weight room,” he said. “We’ve changed our mentality of how we want to win games. Last year, it was, ‘We have to get on the edge and we have to get yards in space.’ Now it’s, ‘We want to run through you just as much as we want to run around you.’ I think that mindset carries over to defense as well. Just the toughness of our kids is really what has put us in a good position this year.”
The Cougars’ defense will face a stiff test tonight. The Comets feature a strong 1-2 punch in the form of quarterback Eli Edwards and running back Jayden Eagle. Edwards has passed for 652 yards and eight touchdowns and Eagle has rushed for 617 yards and four scores.
“They have two phenomenal players,” Betzner said, “but they’re also good up front and they have a couple receivers who do good things.”
Eastern opened with a loss to Oak Hill, which has ripped off an impressive 4-0 start and risen to No. 7 in the Class 3A state poll, but the Comets have followed with three straight wins.
“We’re only playing three seniors. The rest of those kids we have on the field right now are sophomores and juniors,” Josh Edwards said. “We kind of expected early on, we’d have some holes to fill in as far as experience goes. But what we’re seeing in practice and games, our sophomores are growing up very quickly.
“With the injury to Elijah Buckley, we had to have some kids step up and fill some big roles for us and they’re doing that really well.”
Buckley, who was one of the Comets’ defensive anchors and also an offensive lineman, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Northwestern in Week 2.
MARION (0-4, 0-2) AT KOKOMO (4-0, 2-0)
Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kokomo hosts rival Marion in a North Central Conference game at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo is riding high at 4-0 overall. The Kats are scoring 37.5 points per game (third best in Class 4A) and holding opponents to 10 ppg (fifth best in 4A). The defensive average is 24th best in the state regardless of class.
Marion was a Class 4A power in 2018 and ‘20 when it made semistate appearances — but the 2022 Giants are struggling. They have been outscored 159-25 through four games. In NCC games, Marion lost 51-6 to Harrison and 26-16 to Anderson.
Kokomo, Harrison, Anderson and Lafayette Jeff share the league lead with 2-0 records. Harrison takes on Anderson tonight.
Kokomo holds a 52-39-6 lead in its all-time series with Marion. The Kats beat the Giants 42-14 last year to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.
NW (1-3, 0-1) AT CASS (4-0, 1-0)
In the East Division of the Hoosier Conference, the Tigers hit the road for a matchup against the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Kings.
Cass blanked Tipton 21-0 last week for its second shutout of the season. The Kings’ defensive average of 5 points per game is tied for ninth best in the state regardless of class.
Cass has beaten Northwestern five straight times.
WESTERN (1-3, 0-0) AT HH (3-1, 1-0)
Western begins HC East Division play with a visit to Hamilton Heights. Western won the division last year.
Both teams are coming off decisive wins last week. Western beat Benton Central 49-12 for its first win while Heights beat Northwestern 55-20 for a 1-0 division start.
The Panthers have beaten Heights in four of the last five meetings, including 35-20 last year.
TAYLOR (0-4, 0-2) AT CC (0-4, 0-2)
The Titans make the trip to Michigantown to take on Clinton Central in a Hoosier Heartland Conference matchup.
While both teams are winless, Taylor is scoring 19 points per game. Clinton Central has been shut out in three straight games.
The teams did not meet last season. Before that, the Bulldogs had three straight wins in the series.
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the HHC, Tri-Central (1-3, 0-2) entertains Delphi (0-4, 0-3).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (3-1, 3-0) visits Peru (2-2, 2-1) for a rivalry clash. The Braves are tied with Tippecanoe Valley and Rochester for the league lead. Valley hosts Rochester tonight.
In a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams, Tipton (2-2) hosts Lafayette Central Catholic (2-2). The Knights’ two losses have come against Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette and Class 3A No. 6 Guerin Catholic.
