MICHIGANTOWN — It was an unusual week for the Eastern football team. The Comets practiced all week and played Friday night’s game at Clinton Central without veteran coach Josh Edwards, who had knee surgery on Tuesday.
The Comets were unfazed, spoiling Clinton Central’s homecoming festivities with a 35-7 victory over the Bulldogs in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Ted Tattersall, who usually handles the defense, took the helm Friday and had high praise for everyone involved.
“It’s been a strange week,” Tattersall said. “It’s tough to be without your head coach, who everybody loves. They could have been distracted, but these kids handled it great. All of our coaches did a great job, as well, stepping up and doing their part. We’ll be happy to get coach Edwards back.”
Eastern’s team speed was the edge Clinton Central couldn’t overcome. The Bulldogs had nearly as many total yards, 220 to Eastern’s 294, and had 47 offensive plays to just 21 for the Comets. The Bulldogs just couldn’t stop Eastern’s big plays. The Comets had eight plays of 18 yards or more, while Central managed just two plays over 18 yards.
“Anthony Ransford has had seven touchdown runs of over 50 yards this season,” Clinton Central coach Justin Gardner said. “He runs hard and takes a lot of pride in breaking tackles, but Eastern’s defense was so fast to the ball Anthony couldn’t break one. We were following our game play to run the ball and to take our time getting five yards at a time. It was working, then we’d get a penalty and go backwards.”
Ransford still rushed for a game-high 102 yards on 21 carries for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in the HHC.
Zane Downing displayed his speed the first time Eastern touched the football. Eastern forced a Central punt and Downing returned the kick 25 yards to the Bulldogs’ 17. Five plays later, Downing ran in from the one and Lance VanMatre made the point-after kick for a 7-0 Eastern lead.
Following another Central punt, Makhai Reed ran through the Bulldogs’ defense for a 59-yard score and Eastern led 14-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
“We’ve got two kids who can really go hard and run fast,” Tattersall said. “Our offensive line was the key. They really drove off the ball and were moving some people out there.”
Eastern added two touchdowns in the second quarter, a 13-yard run by Downing and a 35-yard interception return by Ethan Jones with just :50.3 to go in the half.
VanMatre was set to kick the point after when an official saw a flash of lighting to the north and called for a lightning delay. After a 30-minute delay, VanMatre made the kick and following a 1-minute half time, Central kicked off to start the second half.
Back-to-back big plays by the Comets stretched the lead to 35-0. Jones caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Nolan Grubb, then Downing sped through the Bulldogs for a 33-yard touchdown, his third of the game.
Jones finished with three catches for 66 yards to go along with his defensive score. Grubb connected on all four of his pass attempts for 117 yards. Downing and Reed each finished with 84 yards rushing for the Comets.
Central got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter thanks to a big run by Zander Hall. He ran 49 yards to the Eastern 14, then, three plays later, found the end zone from the six-yard line.
Eastern improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the HHC. Next up for the Comets is another conference game at Tri-Central.
