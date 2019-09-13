GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football squad is sitting at 4-0 for a third straight season following Friday’s commanding 49-0 Hoosier Heartland Conference win over visiting Taylor.
A game that was never in doubt, senior quarterback Nolan Grubb’s first official start of the season couldn’t have gone much better as the Comets won their fourth straight game against the Titans and fifth in a row over their Howard County rival at Cogdell Field.
Grubb hit Ethan Jones with a 51-yard touchdown strike on the Comets’ first play from scrimmage to set the stage, tossing a second midfield TD bomb when he connected with Jacob Cooper from 52 yards out as the first quarter wound down.
“That was the play call to try to go deep and take a shot at it and put them down on the scoreboard early and that way they have to press a little bit,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said.
“That was kind of the plan. We knew that our depth should win out in the end. Their kids didn’t quit. They played hard and they’ve got some very nice athletes, but I was proud of our kids. Other than the early fumble we had, we ran those early plays very, very effectively.”
Grubb completed 7 of 12 passes for 188 yards. Jones picked up 64 yards on a pair of catches, Eli Elkins had 33 yards on three grabs, and Drew Monize hauled in a 39-yard pass.
“He played about 15 snaps last week,” Edwards said of Grubb, who was on crutches for the season opener after injuring his ankle in a preseason practice. “He’s still a little ginger on his ankle, doesn’t quite have the burst on his feet, but he’s moving better and I think most of his passes were on spot.”
Comet junior running back Zane Downing kept up his hot play with 91 yards and a pair of scores on 11 carries. His first score came on the Comets’ third possession when they opened on the Taylor 11 following a fumbled Titan punt. Downing took the first snap to paydirt for a 14-0 lead.
Eastern (2-0 HHC) led 21-0 at the first stop and 28-0 at the half. Elkins’ 32-yard TD run with 8:47 to play in the third quarter set a running clock in motion for the rest of the game.
“They were a much better team than us,” Taylor coach George Gilbert said. “But we did give them things to work on. It’s just frustrating for us, but it’s a work in progress.
“Our kids kept their heads up. When you’re building a program you take what you can. We didn’t get anyone hurt and the kids were working. We were pretty outmanned.”
With just 21 players listed on its roster, Taylor had chances but its two best drives were broken up by Comet interceptions, one from Elkins and another from Jaeden Hannah.
Downing added a five-yard score late in the game on a pitch from sophomore quarterback Austin Roberts, who led the Comets to a 3-0 start to the season. And freshman Gabe Monize ran for a 36-yard score on the Comets final possession.
Riley Gilbert picked up 58 yards on 14 carries to lead Taylor (1-3, 0-2 HHC). Quarterback Jaylon Harris was 3 of 6 for 63 yards, with Alex Kropczynski hauling in a pair of catches for 59 yards.
“You take the positives and you build on them,” Gilbert said. “You can always find positives. Our kids are showing character, they’re not playing dirty, they respect each other and their coaches. You’ve got to start somewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.