Eastern’s football team showed a nice offensive balance in blasting Blackford 42-0 Friday night at Cogdell Field.
One week after running back Zane Downing had 46 carries for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Eastern’s 13-0 victory over Oak Hill, the Comets spread the ball around against the Bruins.
Downing gained 211 yards and three TDs on just 16 carries, fellow running backs Jayden Eagle and Makhai Reed combined for another 138 yards and a score and quarterbacks Austin Roberts and Eli Edwards combined to complete 8 of 10 pass attempts for 78 yards. Drew Monize had a pair of TD receptions, one each from Roberts and Edwards.
“That was kind of our goal,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said of the balance. “The 46 carries last week took us by surprise. We got into the flow of things, Zane was running well and we just didn’t realize he had that many carries. It was effective, but normally we’re not going to be that run heavy with just Zane, we’d rotate other guys in there.
“But I liked our balance [Friday],” he added. “We were trying to get our passing game going a little bit more. We threw it a little last week, we just weren’t on. One of our goals for this week was to be a little more efficient in the passing game.”
The Comets complemented their explosive offense with another dominant defensive effort in posting their 12th straight regular-season win. The Comets have opened the season with back-to-back shutouts.
“Defensively, we were outstanding once again,” Josh Edwards said.
Eastern threatened to run away from Blackford (0-2). Downing ran for touchdowns on Eastern’s first two possessions as the Comets built a 14-0 lead at 4:22 of the first quarter. But the Comets failed to add to the lead over the remainder of the opening half as their third possession ended in a fumble inside the red zone and their final possession started with a costly penalty.
“We talked about at halftime about how we didn’t play a bad first half, but we didn’t play a great first half either,” Josh Edwards said, noting self-inflicted mistakes in the second quarter. “We’ve tried to challenge the kids this year to treat every game like it’s the sectional final. We don’t want to have penalties or turnovers because that’s what beat us last year in the sectional final.
“I thought they came out on fire in the second half and did a great job with that.”
Indeed, the Comets quickly put the game out of reach by scoring three touchdowns in the opening 6:00 of the third quarter.
Downing opened the quarter with a 58-yard run, then scored two plays later on a seven-yard run. After Blackford went three-and-out and had a short punt, the Comets struck on the next play as Eli Edwards fired a 26-yard TD pass to Monize. And after another Blackford three-and-out, the Comets had an efficient five-play scoring drive that Roberts capped with a 9-yard TD strike to Monize for a 35-0 lead.
Downing’s work was done after the third quarter. Eagle broke off a 35-yard TD run midway through the final quarter to cap the scoring. The speedy freshman finished with 95 yards on seven carries.
All told, the Comets had 349 yards on 31 carries — 11.1 yards per carry.
“The offensive line once again was tremendous. Craig Standish is the offensive line coach and he’s got these guys clicking for us up front,” Josh Edwards said, also noting the blocking work of the team’s receivers to help spring perimeter runs.
Eastern hosts Delphi next week to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
TC 13, WES-DEL 8
Tri-Central outlasted visiting Wes-Del for a 2-0 start to the season.
The Trojans took a 7-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors intercepted a TC pass and returned it 24 yards to the TC 3-yard line. They quickly scored and added the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
The Trojans answered on the following possession. Holden Rayl’s 39-yard TD run on a trap play with 3:52 remaining put the Trojans back in the lead and their defense made the lead stand.
“I’m very proud of the kids,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “As coaches, you want to see how your kids react in adverse situations and we definitely had that [Friday]. We had a fumble, a pick, we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, got behind the sticks — but to the kids’ credit, they kept battling.
“After [Wes-Del] went up, our offensive line came over and said, ‘We’re putting a drive together right here,’ and boy we did. We started chunking away. That’s who we are, that’s what we do. It was a good drive. It was about eight plays.”
QB Mason Pickens’ 19-yard TD run in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie.
TC visits Sheridan next week to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
TIPTON 62, ELWOOD 0
Eli Carter ran for three touchdowns to highlight the Blue Devils’ season-opening win.
Also for the Blue Devils, Jayvin Lyons ran for two touchdowns, QB Sam Edwards had two passes (one each to Drew Pearce and Nate Powell) and Will Sayers and Zane Goodrich had TD runs.
The Blue Devils led 28-0 after the opening quarter and 49-0 at halftime.
LOGAN 27, NW 0
Northwestern battled for four quarters before falling at Logansport.
The Tigers (0-2) trailed 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 after three quarters.
Freshman quarterback Cameron Davis was 13 of 22 passing for 92 yards for the Tigers. A’Marion Conyers was the leading receiver with five catches for 49 yards. Kyle Cardwell led the rushing attack with 41 yards on 17 carries.
Garrett Barron was 3 of 6 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Berries (1-1). He added 54 yards rushing on seven carries and two touchdowns.
N. MIAMI 40, TAYLOR 30
Visiting Taylor took a 24-16 lead in the third quarter, but North Miami followed with back-to-back touchdowns to take control.
Ryley Gilbert had a pair of long touchdowns for the Titans. The first was a 70-yard kickoff return and the second was a 50-yard run. Quarterback Jaylen Harris had a TD pass (to Michael Pemberton) and a TD run.
S. ADAMS 55, CASS 7
Following a 44-0 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Pioneer last week, it didn’t get any easier for Cass in Week 2 as the Kings played host to Class A No. 3-ranked South Adams.
It didn’t take long for the Starfires to show their ranking was legitimate as they put the Kings away early on their way to a 55-7 win. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback James Arnold found Drew Stutzman for a 39-yard touchdown pass. On their next possession it took two plays from scrimmage for Arnold to find Braden Bixler for a four-yard TD pass.
The Starfires posted 27 more points in the second quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead.
With a running clock in the second half South Adams tacked on another score in each of the third and fourth quarters while the Kings found the end zone for the first time this season in the fourth quarter when QB Tyson Johnson scored from 8 yards out.
Rick Conrad
AROUND THE AREA
Peru whipped Whitko 49-14 in a Three Rivers Conference game. The Bengal Tigers are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Delphi blanked Carroll 17-0 in both teams’ HHC opener.
