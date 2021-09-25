MICHIGANTOWN — Eastern’s football team ran its winning streak to five in a row by beating Clinton Central 49-20 Friday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The Comets (5-1 overall) are undefeated in conference play and hold firm to the top spot with a 4-0 record. They have won 19 straight conference games.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards credited the opposing Bulldogs for making it difficult for the Comets early on.
“I felt we were pretty sloppy [Friday],” Edwards said. “[The Bulldogs] gave a great effort, they gave us some very good defensive looks and gave us some problems in the box early on with pass protection. … We did come out in the second half and we executed better. We adjusted a few things in our pass protection and defensively we adjusted a little bit.”
The victory over Clinton Central marks Eastern’s fifth season in a row in which the Comets have defeated the Bulldogs.
On the first play of the game, Eastern’s Bradie Porter picked off a Clinton Central pass and the Comets followed with the first score of the game, a 40-yard rushing TD from Jayden Eagle.
Minutes later in the quarter, QB Eli Edwards found Dillinger Porter from 25 yards for the Comets’ second score of the game.
Clinton Central cut into the 14-point deficit before the end of the first after a pick six, returning the interception for 90 yards and the score.
Both teams traded touchdowns midway through the second quarter after an Edwards to Gabe Monize hookup put Eastern ahead two scores before the Bulldogs countered with a 70-yard passing play, cutting into the Comets’ lead.
For Josh Edwards, it was a tale of two halves for his team while admitting that their scheme played a role in their slow first half.
“I’ll be honest, some of it was our scheme. Our pass protection scheme that we had drawn up against them where we left a couple guys free on blitzes. … That’s on our scheme and the coaching staff,” he said.
“At halftime, we made a few adjustments in our pass protection that accounted for their blitzing and it allowed for us to get some passes off.”
Coming into the matchup, Eastern was averaging 35 points a game on offense and had defeated their opponents by an average of nearly 30 points a game.
As for what makes Eastern’s offense so potent, Josh Edwards noted no further than his offense’s unselfish play.
“I think the thing with our offense is we try to spread the ball around,” he said. “As far as our offense goes, we are an unselfish offense. … I think our guys are unselfish guys and that really helps us to be successful because they’re willing to do what it takes to put points on the board.”
That same offense put the game away in the fourth quarter when the Comets scored 21 unanswered points including a receiving touchdown from T.J. Weeks for 16 yards along with a five-yard rushing TD for Austin Roberts.
Eastern will look to continue its streak of success next Friday when it travels to Tri-Central (2-4, 0-4 HHC).
