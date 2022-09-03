GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football team roared to victory over visiting Delphi on Friday night at Cogdell Field, opening Hoosier Heartland Conference play with a convincing win.
The Comets, who have won or shared three straight HHC crowns, rolled to a 36-0 halftime lead, triggering a running clock in the second half and still managing two more scores for a 49-0 final.
“This is big,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said of opening conference play on a strong note. “Every week we know we’ve got the bull’s-eye on us because we’ve won it three years in a row but I feel like these guys, if we keep taking steps forward, we’re still going to be right in the mix.”
Eastern (2-1 overall) was clicking on both sides of the ball most of the night. The Comets scored on their opening drive when quarterback Eli Edwards ran a keeper 22 yards and Eastern kept piling on the yards and points from there, finishing with 409 total yards.
The Comet defense, after surrendering an average of 35 points over its first two games, held Delphi (0-3, 0-2 HHC) to just 39 total yards in posting the shutout.
“Both were pretty good,” Edwards said of his offensive and defensive units. The change in defense, he noted, was “just experience. We’ve got some sophomores who are filling holes for us and then [Friday] we’re down two starters who go both ways and guys stepped up. I’m proud of the way our guys played. They played with a lot of energy.”
On the Comets’ second possession, Eli Edwards capped a 76-yard drive with a 9-yard TD pass to Clayton Kelley. Eastern added a safety for a 16-0 first-quarter lead.
Jayden Eagle ran for a pair of scores from 21 and six yards out in the second quarter and Eli Edwards hit a reaching Ian Hewitt with a beauty of a pass for a 36-0 lead with 3:10 showing in the half.
Edwards finished 13 of 21 for 147 yards in a half of action while Eagle ran 19 times for 135 yards. The Comets finished with 258 yards on the ground and 151 in the air.
“That’s great,” Edwards said of the offensive balance. “Typically I want about 250 rushing and 200 passing as a goal, but when we’re that balanced that’s where we want to be.”
Gabe Monize led the Comet receivers with 83 yards on seven catches. Blake Robinson had 41 yards on four grabs. Edwards added 64 yards rushing.
“We didn’t execute perfect,” Josh Edwards said. “We still had some things where we had mistakes on offense, had some penalties that brought back big plays. So we’ve got some things to clean up but overall I’m really happy with the effort.”
After two quick scores on its first two possessions to open the game, Eastern turned the ball over on its next two possessions, but Edwards sandwiched those missed opportunities with a pair of fumble recoveries. The Comets recovered four Oracle fumbles in the game.
Delphi only made it as far as the Comets 37 yard line. In addition to the fumbles, the Oracles’ possessions consisted of the safety, a pair of punts, an interception, and two turnovers on downs.
