GREENTOWN — A big second quarter allowed Eastern’s football team to separate itself from Tri-Central in Friday night’s Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Cogdell Field.
The Comets led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter with Tri-Central looking at a first-and-10 opportunity at the Comet 47. Braylen Word picked off Trojan freshman quarterback Owen Tolle’s pass to open the second quarter and turn momentum Eastern’s way. Twenty-one points later, the Comets headed into the locker room up 37-6 at the half and finished off the Trojans by a final count of 44-6.
Eastern (5-2, 4-1 HHC) turned Word’s pick into an impressive scoring drive, capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Eli Edwards to Blake Robinson. Edwards and Robinson connected again late in the half on a 13-yard pass with :34 showing. Those two passing touchdowns were wrapped around a seven-yard Word score that the sophomore fullback set up with a 47-yard run two plays earlier.
Word’s score came after Tri-Central (1-6, 0-5) turned the ball over on downs and put the Comets up 30-6 with 5:48 showing in the half.
“I put the defense in a bad spot, went for it on fourth down and it got stuffed and kind of switched the whole momentum of the game there,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “That’s them making a play and me putting us in a bad spot.”
Word added another score late in the game. He was a playmaker for Eastern, which used primary back Jayden Eagle sparingly. Word finished with 142 yards on 10 carries, adding a second interception in the third quarter.
“The second quarter was big for us,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “I felt like coming into the game, we’re going to rest [Jayden] Eagle for the most part, get him a few carries here and there. Braylen did a great job last week and we like to throw it a little more when he’s in there.”
Eli Edwards had a big game through the air, completing 19 of 26 passes against two interceptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Aside from the two TDs to Robinson, Edwards connected with Ian Hewitt from 18 yards out to make it 9-0 in the first quarter after Eastern scored on a safety when TC sent the snap on a punt attempt sailing out of the endzone.
TC responded to the 9-0 hole with a five-play, 63-yard drive that Tolle capped with a one-yard run. Tolle set his score up with a 52-yard pass to John Jimenez-Vazquez.
Eastern responded in a hurry as Eli Edwards broke off a 59-yard TD run three plays and just over a minute later.
That made it 16-6 and set the stage for the Comets’ big second quarter.
“I felt like our guys really buckled down,” Josh Edwards said. “We gave up that one big pass play but I felt like after that we were really disciplined. I felt like our defense did a great job and I’m really proud of our offense.”
Eastern finished with 270 yards on the ground for 476 total yards. Eagle rushed eight times for 58 yards. Robinson and Clayton Kelley were the Comets’ top receivers. Robinson had eight catches for 77 yards and Kelley had five grabs for 64 yards.
Tri-Central managed 192 yards, 123 on the ground. Daetyn Horn ran 13 times for 39 yards, Felix Perez ran for 22 yards on 13 carries and Jaiton Archer finished with 23 yards.
After its first-quarter scoring drive, TC turned the ball over three times and punted three times to finish the game.
“This game is totally on me,” Arnold said. “We had a good game plan going in. I kind of got us out of sorts. Play calling was all over the place and it didn’t help us establish a rhythm. Once we lost rhythm, they made us pay.
“The kids played hard, gave me all they had,” Arnold added. “I’m not upset with them at all. Sometimes teams are better than you and that is where we were at [Friday].”
At 4-1, Eastern could still snag a share of the conference. The Comets travel to Sheridan next week. Sheridan and Carroll both own 5-0 conference records with a matchup looming in Week 9.
“My concern is their physicality,” Edwards said of Sheridan. “They’re big and strong but we’re going to keep moving forward and talking about getting better and we’ll see what happens.”
