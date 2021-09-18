GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football team faced a test Friday when they hosted unbeaten Carroll in a Hoosier Heartland Conference showdown that ended in favor of the Comets, 33-13.
The Comets (4-1 overall) improved to 3-0 in the HHC, good for sole possession of first place. All other teams have at least one league loss. The Comets also extended their HHC winning streak to 18 games. They are the two-time defending champions.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards commended his team’s ability to take Carroll’s best shot while crediting his quarterback’s leadership.
“We talked to them before the game about how this was going to be a slugfest and this is a very good football team,” Edwards said. “I felt like we had really good leadership. … I felt like Eli Edwards made a good statement with his leadership by saying, ‘Hey, we’re not losing this game.’ He came to the sideline after they went up by two touchdowns.”
Carroll (4-1, 1-1 HHC) came out swinging in the first quarter, recovering an Eastern fumble on the Comets’ 25-yard line before Clay Metzger punched the score in from 12 yards.
A successful fourth-down rush on their ensuing drive set the Cougars up for their second score of the game, courtesy of a Grady Lytle receiving touchdown on a 15-yard reception.
Eastern’s Austin Roberts got the Comets on the board for the first time of the night when he hauled in an 11-yard receiving touchdown from Eli Edwards in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Roberts tied the game midway through the second after finding the end zone from 14 yards.
Defensively, Josh Edwards believed the defensive adjustments made after Carroll’s hot quarter was the catalyst in the Comets’ 20-point win.
“Our defense buckled down. It was huge. … I feel like coaches on the defensive staff made great adjustments on defense which allowed us to kind of bottle up their running game and force them into the passing game. That allowed our speed guys to get some pass rush going on,” he said.
Carroll came into Friday averaging 33 points a game offensively while Eastern was holding opponents to 17.
It was all Comets in the second half as Eastern held Carroll scoreless while tacking on 20 points to shut the door.
Roberts found Dillinger Porter in the end zone for Eastern’s first score of the second half followed by a six-yard connection from Eli Edwards to Bradie Porter, giving the Comets a 13 point lead in the waning minutes of the third.
Carroll struggled to find answers in the fourth as Eastern recovered a Cougar fumble, setting up an Eli Edwards to Dillinger Porter reception for a 24-yard score.
For Carroll coach Blake Betzner, the miscues that the Cougars piled up throughout the second quarter and on were too much to overcome.
“I thought we had a really good game plan. I thought we started out really well and then their strength just took over a little bit. … We made a lot of mistakes. Blocked punt, fumbles, touchdowns on fourth downs and that really changed the game pretty quick,” Betzner said.
Eastern rolls into Week 6 with a four-game winning streak, looking to make it five next Friday when it travels to Clinton Central while the Cougars will look to bounce back at home against Tri-Central.
