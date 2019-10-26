GREENTOWN — Resiliency.
It’s something Eastern football coach Josh Edwards has preached to his squad all season. And the No. 9-ranked Comets couldn’t have picked a better time or place to demonstrate it than their Class 2A Sectional 36 opener Friday night at Cogdell Field.
Their undefeated season all but over after Lapel quarterback Cole Alexander laced a beautiful 28-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Prough to give the Bulldogs a 31-27 lead with 1:15 to play, Eastern dug deep. The Comets strung together a lightning-fast, 55-yard, seven-play drive that culminated with quarterback Nolan Grubb finding Ethan Jones with a 13-yard TD strike on the goal line with :06 to play, lifting the Comets to a 34-31 victory.
It’s Eastern’s first sectional victory since 2009.
“I was about 8 years old then, and this is huge for the team and for the community,” said Grubb with Eastern students and fans swarming around him and his teammates after they rang the victory bell. “We couldn’t ask for better fans.”
Grubb helped send those fans into a frenzy when, following a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Bulldogs that set the Comets up with first-and-10 at the Lapel 13 with under :20 to play, he found Jones in the middle of the field for what would be the game-winning toss.
“We just went into that final possession, knew we had to dig deep and go get it,” said Jones, who hauled in four catches for 73 yards. “When I went up for that ball I just knew I was going to come down with it. We had to score.
“I knew I’d have a safety and outside linebacker over me. I knew I was just going to bust one across the middle and he got the ball to me.”
Grubb, who actually had to be helped off the field after going down on his knee at the beginning of the fourth quarter, knew it was a big moment that required a big play
“That’s probably the biggest play of my career,” he said. “I let Jonesy make a play, all I had to do was deliver the ball in that general area. He’s one heck of a wide receiver. He went and got it. It was beautiful.”
The Comets (10-0) and Bulldogs (6-4) battled to one tie after another over the first three quarters as the game was tied at 10-all, 17-all and 24-all.
“Most exciting game I’ve ever been a part of,” Edwards said.
On a night when kicker Lance VanMatre was out with an illness, Kyle McCreary was more than ready to step up in the moment, drilling field goals from 28 and 22 yards out and splitting the uprights on four extra points. Eastern’s ground game finished with 210 yards as Zane Downing rushed for 194 yards on 35 totes and added a 33-yard reception. Downing scored from 19 yards out, while Makhai Reed and Grubb each added one yard TD runs for the Comets.
Alexander completed 14 of 25 passes for 253 yards for the Bulldogs, with touchdown strikes of 26, 29 and 28 yards.
“He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever coached against,” Edwards said. “I felt like our kids on defense played tremendous.
“When they had to, our defense really stepped up big time. Thirty one seems like quite a bit, but not against that offense.”
Grubb completed 12 of 18 passes for 191 yards, connecting with nine different receivers with the best coming on his last connection to seal the victory.
“Coach E has been teaching us one word the entire year and that’s resiliency and that really pulled through for us,” Grubb said. “After they threw that touchdown, and it was a beautiful ball, I just said … ‘keep your heads up. We’re resilient. We’re going to go down and score.’
“My team played great. My line blocked great. It was just awesome.”
Eastern travels to Alexandria next Friday for a semifinal game.
