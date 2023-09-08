Eastern’s football team has a Hoosier Heartland Conference showdown with Class A No. 3-ranked Carroll looming next week.
But, the Comets must first handle the business in front of them.
Eastern (2-1, 1-0 HHC) hosts Taylor (1-2, 0-1) tonight at Cogdell Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Comets come into the game with momentum after scoring a combined 108 points over their last two games. They feature a balanced attack with Eli Edwards passing for 253 yards per game and Jayden Eagle rushing for 197.7 yards per game. Braylen Word is the leading receiver — he is averaging 107 yards per game.
The Comets’ offensive average of 42.3 points per game is tied for 32nd in the state overall and ranks No. 4 among Class 2A teams.
Eastern beat Taylor 48-20 last season for its seventh straight win in the series and 13th in the last 14 meetings.
MUNCIE C. AT KOKOMO
Class 4A No. 3 /No. 2 (IFCA) Kokomo hosts Muncie Central in a North Central Conference game. The Kats are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the NCC and the Bearcats are 0-3 and 0-1.
Kokomo, Harrison, Anderson and McCutcheon share the NCC lead with 1-0 records and Lafayette Jeff is 0-0.
Kokomo drilled Logansport 49-8 last week. The Kats led 28-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime.
Muncie Central is coming off a 34-7 loss to McCutcheon. The Bearcats have been outscored 119-28 through three games.
Kokomo beat Muncie 54-27 last season for its seventh straight win in the series and 13th in the last 14 meetings.
HEIGHTS AT NW
Northwestern’s final Hoosier Conference season begins tonight with the Tigers (1-2 overall) hosting Hamilton Heights (3-0) in the HC East Division opener for both teams.
Last week, Northwestern beat Benton Central 50-48 for its first win. Running back Sam Craig exploded for 294 yards and three touchdowns and QB Brock Shank passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Hamilton Heights’ defense presents a challenge. Heights blanked Lafayette Central Catholic 15-0 last week. The Huskies’ defensive average of 8.7 points per game is tied for 23rd in the state and is fifth best among Class 3A teams.
The Huskies beat the Tigers 55-20 last year for their sixth straight win in the series.
Northwestern is leaving the Hoosier Conference for the Three Rivers Conference next year.
WESTERN AT BC
Western (1-2) makes the trip to Benton Central (1-2) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
Last week, Western beat Rensselaer 33-20 for its first win while BC dropped a 50-48 shootout to Northwestern.
Matthew McKitrick broke loose in Western’s win for 267 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
The Panthers beat the Bison 49-12 last season for its seventh straight win in the series. That includes sectional wins in 2005, ‘06 and ‘10. More recently, the teams have met in 2018-20 and last season.
AROUND THE AREA
• Peru, Maconaquah and Cass are all home in Three Rivers Conference games. Class 3A No. 11 Peru (3-0, 2-0 TRC) hosts Wabash (0-3, 0-2). Maconaquah (2-1, 2-0) entertains Whitko (1-2, 0-2). And Cass (1-2, 1-1) welcomes North Miami (0-3, 0-2) to Walton.
Peru, Maconaquah, Manchester and Rochester share the TRC lead with 2-0 records. Manchester takes on Rochester tonight.
• Tipton (1-2) visits Tippecanoe Valley (3-0) in a non-conference game. Valley is playing this year as an independent after leaving the TRC.
• In the HHC, Class A No. 3 Carroll (3-0, 1-0) hosts Delphi (0-3, 0-1) in the annual Bacon Bowl, and Tri-Central (1-2, 0-1) visits Clinton Prairie (3-0, 1-0).
