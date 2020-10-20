Eastern’s football team moved up two spots to No. 6 in Class 2A in the final Associated Press state rankings of the season. The Comets, who closed the regular season 9-0, received one first-place vote.
Tipton (6-2) remained one spot out of the Class 2A Top 10.
The No. 1 teams are Center Grove (6A), Cathedral (5A), Mt. Vernon of Fortville (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Andrean (2A) and South Adams (A).
The state tournament begins Friday with the opening round of sectionals. The following is Friday’s area schedule
• Northwestern at Maconaquah
• F.W. Concordia Lutheran at Peru
• LaVille at Cass
• Alexandria at Eastern
• Tipton at Elwood
• Tri-Central at Wes-Del
• Monroe Central at Taylor
• Clinton Prairie at Carroll
• Kokomo and Western are idle this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.