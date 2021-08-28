HARTFORD CITY — It took nearly four hours from the scheduled opening kick to the final tick of game clock, but Eastern’s football team earned its first win of the season Friday night at Blackford.
Sandwiched between a pair of lengthy lightning delays, the Comets found more than enough spark to put the game out of reach in just three big plays for a 21-0 lead. Eastern added two more third-quarter scores to leave no doubt, cruising to a 35-0 win.
After the opening kickoff was delayed more than an hour following a lightning sighting, the game was again halted with just :07 remaining in the first half. That delay sent the teams to the locker room for another hour.
When the teams returned to the field to finish the first half, they followed with an abbreviated halftime that consisted of a one-minute timeout and then a three-minute warmup. Eastern added the two scores to institute a running clock the rest of the way.
“It was very weird. I honestly didn’t think we’d finish the game once we got to that point [just before the half],” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We basically met and said we’d give it 10 more minutes and we’ll try to give it one more shot.
“I will credit our upperclassmen for stepping up with those starts and stops as far as making sure our guys were ready. I think Austin Roberts, having him back was huge as far as defense, he did some nice things on offense for us, and just his leadership.”
Following the first lightning delay, Jayden Eagle capped the Comets opening drive when he broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-14. He added another big TD run, a 56-yard burst on 1st-and-10, with 1:41 to play in the half to put Eastern up 21-0.
In between those runs, Eli Edwards connected with Dillinger Porter on a 43-yard touchdown toss with 8:35 remaining in the half.
“We kind of want to start putting together some drives,” Edwards said. “We had some big plays last week where Jayden broke off a couple of big runs, but when we start getting into the meat of our schedule we’re going to have to be consistent with our blocking and put together some drives. But those big plays were nice. They gave us some breathing room and I really think it helped our confidence for the young guys.”
Eagle finished with 126 yards on just nine carries. Edwards was a nearly perfect 9 of 11 for 125 yards with no interceptions. He added a second TD toss, a 2-yarder to Bradie Porter midway through the third quarter, and ran for a 10-yard score with 2:17 remaining in the frame.
Those final two scores came after big special teams plays. Eastern blocked a Bruin punt to set up excellent field position at the Blackford 15 on the first of those scores. The Comets then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up at the Blackford 30 for their final scoring drive.
Dillinger Porter led the Comets receivers with 61 yards on a pair of catches.
Eastern showed big strides on both side of the ball.
After surrendering 42 points a week ago, the Comets' defense posted a shutout against the Bruins, limiting them to 112 total yards. The only time Blackford (0-2) moved inside Eastern’s 20 was on its opening drive, when it turned the ball over on downs at the 14.
“We shored up some things up front,” Edwards said. “Worked on that quite a bit this week against the 4-2 that we saw. I think defensively we had guys doing their assignments where last week I think we kind of strayed away from our jobs.
“Proud of the guys,” Edwards added. “Good effort. Good leadership by upperclassmen. And I think our young kids started to grow up a little bit [Friday].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.