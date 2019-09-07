DELPHI — Eastern’s football team opened Hoosier Heartland Conference play with an 28-14 win over conference newcomer Delphi on Friday night at Berto Field.
Eastern (3-0 overall) opened the game by scoring on its first possession as Austin Roberts scored from one yard for a 7-0 lead with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Delphi (2-1, 1-1 HHC) came back with a score of its own with 10:05 left in the first half as Jaydan McClain scored from 34 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7-7.
Eastern had a couple of chances to add to its score in the second quarter, but neither proved successful. So both teams headed to the locker room tied 7-7 at halftime.
The second half was a different story as the Comets came out early and scored on their first possession. Roberts came over the top for a touchdown to put them up 14-7 in the middle of the third quarter. Eastern extended its lead to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter when Makhai Reed scored.
“I think offensively in the first half, we had a good start, and they did some nice things on defense to kind of shut down our running game,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “The awesome thing is that the kids responded with the adjustments that we made at halftime.
“We were able to come out strong in the second half. We drew a couple of things up and then we came out in the second half and pot to together three scoring drives.”
Eastern’s defense proved stingy for most of the game. Delphi got it even closer with 5:36 left in the game as Kullen Lowry scored from one-yard out on a pass from Jordan Roth to make it 21-14.
Eastern put the game away with an insurance touchdown on Roberts’ three-yard run. Eastern’s win ended Delphi’s 13-game regular-season winning streak.
Zane Downing led Eastern with 28 rushes on 107 yards. Roberts was 6-of-8 passing for 73 yards, and Nolan Grubb was 6-of-6 passing for 92 yards.
