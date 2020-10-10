Eastern’s football team went behind early at Sheridan and trailed 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Comets had all the answers after that in a 49-14 victory Friday night. With the win, the Comets clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets are 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the HHC with a game left against Clinton Prairie next week.
“We’re very happy with that,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said of the conference title. “That obviously was one of our seniors’ goals — we’d like to win back-to-back conference championships. I think that’s been 52 years since the last time we had back-to-back conference titles.
“I’m really proud of our guys and our staff,” Edwards said, noting how important support from the community and athletic director Erik Hisner was to the team’s success.
Eastern went down early but took over in the second quarter to lead 21-7 at the half. Eastern went up by three TDs early in the third quarter.
“What I really liked is the way we got tested in the first quarter, which was great,” Edwards said. “Sheridan came out, drove the ball on us and scored to go up 7-0. We haven’t been behind all year. I was interested to see how our kids responded.”
Sheridan forced Eastern to punt on the Comets’ first possession.
“Sheridan began another drive with a chance to go up two scores. Our defense held strong,” Edwards said. “After that we made some adjustments as a coaching staff and I think our kids really responded to those.”
After Eastern’s Zane Downing scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards sandwiched around a defensive stop, the Comets’ defense made an impact on the scoreboard.
“We got a defensive TD from Austin Roberts which put us up 21-7, gave us a little bit of breathing room and from that point on we took control of the game,” Edwards said.
Roberts’ TD was a 25-yard fumble recovery to finish the scoring in the first half.
Eastern’s offensive balance paid off as Sheridan keyed on stopping Downing.
“We threw the ball a little more [Friday] night. I felt like Austin Roberts threw the ball well. I felt like our receivers did a great job of running disciplined, crisp routes and making plays when we needed them,” Edwards said.
Edwards said that Downing still had an impact, but also was used as a decoy “allowing Jayden [Eagle] and Makhay [Reed] to do some good things on offense. Zane still had a huge night. Their goal was to shut him down and they did a pretty good job of holding him in check, but Zane had a receiving TD as well as three rushing touchdowns.”
In the second half, Downing scored on a 12-yard run and had a 3-yard TD reception from Roberts.
Drew Monize caught two TD passes for Eastern in the fourth quarter, an 11-yarder from Roberts, and a 70-yarder from Eli Edwards.
Eagle finished with 90 rushing yards on nine carries, Reed had 84 yards on four carries and Downing had 63 yards on 18 carries. Roberts completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 161 yards.
HEIGHTS 28, CASS 19
Hamilton Heights took first place in the Hoosier Conference East Division by tiebreaker criteria after Heights, Tipton and Western each finished 3-1 in the division. The tiebreaker was fewest points allowed against the other two co-leaders.
Cass took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a Kian Meister interception return but Heights tied the game on its next possession. Cass went up 14-7 at halftime.
Luke Davis punched in a six-yard run on fourth down in the third quarter to pull Cass close at 14-13. After another Heights score, Meister ripped off a 55-yard run to put Cass on the Heights 10. Three plays later quarterback Keegan Lytle ran in from 3 yards out to tighten the score to Heights 21, Cass 19. The Kings would get no closer.
Trey Ehman led the Huskies with 196 rushing yards on 38 carries and two touchdowns, with Kaleb Schakel assisting on the ground with his five carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Meister led the Kings with 105 rushing yards on 10 carries, with Tyson Johnson adding 57 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Heights improved to 4-4 on the season. Cass fell to 2-6 overall, 1-3 in the HC East.
Matt Danely, for the Kokomo Tribune
MAC 42, WABASH 39
Maconaquah rallied to win a nail-biter at home against Wabash. The Braves fell behind 20-7 after one quarter then struck twice in the second quarter to take a 21-20 lead into halftime.
The Braves led 35-26 after three quarters and held off the Apaches In the fourth. Maconaquah improved to 3-3 overall and in the Three Rivers Conference. Wabash fell to 4-4 (3-3 TRC).
Carter Little scored five touchdowns, tying Mac’s single-game record set by Cody Hicks in 2012, and the 30-point outburst moved Little past Hicks into the top spot on Mac’s career scoring list with 344 points.
Little led all rushers with 168 yards on 33 carries. Jared Blake had 93 yards on 17 carries.
PERU 43, N. MIAMI 8
The Bengal Tigers had little trouble pushing their record to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the TRC. Peru held a narrow 9-8 lead after a quarter but went up 23-8 by halftime and 40-8 after three quarters. NM fell to 1-7 overall, 0-7 TRC.
RENSSELAER 56, NW 0
The Bombers led 21-0 after a quarter and 42-0 at halftime in a contest between non-division Hoosier Conference rivals. Northwestern fell to 0-8 overall and Rensselaer improved to 5-3.
