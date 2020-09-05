GREENTOWN — In a game that turned nothing short of downright messy at times down the stretch, Eastern’s football team managed to emerge still undefeated on the season.
And the Comets even crowned a new all-time rushing champ in the process.
Despite watching a 31-0 lead dwindle over the final 19 minutes, Eastern hung on to beat Delphi 38-35 in its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener, pushing the Comets (3-0, 1-0 HHC) regular-season win streak to 13 overall and nine straight in the conference.
Eastern senior running back Zane Downing became the Comets’ all-time leading rusher, passing Mike Winger’s 1991-94 rushing total of 3,199 yards.
“It’s such a blessing to have this opportunity,” an emotional Downing said following the game. “God first and the [offensive] line second. I’m just so thrilled to be a part of something like this, this team and this culture that we’ve built around Eastern football.”
Downing entered the game with 2,975 rushing yards and now sits at 3,238 following a 263-yard night.
“Zane is a great leader, and he deserves what he gets,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “He’s worked for it.”
The Comet workhorse rushed 28 times on the night, finishing with four scores. He scored three first-half touchdowns as the Comets built a 24-0 halftime lead and added a third-quarter score from 25 yards that put Eastern up 38-7.
Downing’s final score of the night turned out to be the difference maker as Delphi responded with 28 unanswered points, including a score with 1:07 to play that made it a three-point game with the Oracles threatening to steal the game before Eastern was able to recover the ensuing onside kick and take a pair of kneel downs to secure the win.
Edwards noted that the Comets will have plenty of things to work on, as Eastern nearly lost a huge lead, was whistled for 16 penalties totaling 136 yards, and saw a defense that held opponents scoreless over the first 10 quarters of the season surrender 35 points over the last two quarters Friday.
“I don’t want to say that we got complacent, but it kind of looked like we got complacent,” Edwards said. “The penalties are what they are. We committed a lot of penalties, and those were drive killers, those were yardage killers, those were score-differential killers.
“We had an opportunity to really stretch the game open, which we started to do, and then we had a big penalty, we turned the ball over, we had something here or there, it’s just those little things we are trying to stress to the guys this year [we need to clean up] if we want to play deeper into November.”
The opening two quarters couldn’t have gone much better for Eastern. The Comets led Delphi (2-1, 1-1 HHC) 12-0 one quarter in after Downing scored and quarterback Austin Roberts hit Gabe Monize with a beautiful 41-yard TD pass on the Comets’ next possession.
Downing added two more score in the second quarter for the 24-0 halftime cushion and Roberts ran from three yards out to make it 31-0 on Eastern’s first possession of the second half.
Delphi then launched a ground attack that put the Comets’ defense on its heels, with running back Evan Fritz scoring four times and rushing for 98 of his 115 yards in the second half. Quarterback Jordan Roth’s three-yard keeper with 1:07 to play accounted for the final score.
“We just kind of became stagnant I believe in the third and fourth quarter,” Downing said. “Offense stopped moving the ball with a couple of penalties. Credit to Delphi. They just drove on our defense and luckily we pulled it out there at the end. Definitely uncharacteristic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.