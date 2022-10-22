Up by six points at home entering the fourth quarter, Taylor’s football team got a defensive stop early in the fourth quarter to force Frontier to punt. The Titans got the ball back at their own 45-yard line with nearly 11 minutes left and up 20-14.
The Titans had backup quarterback Chris Moore under center as their primary QB had just gone out with cramps a few minutes earlier. Moore handed off to running back Bricyn Cooks on the first play of the possession.
Bricyn, what did you see at that moment?
“I saw nothing but uprights,” Cooks said. “No one in front of me. I knew my six was good and I just took off.”
He burst through a big hole and raced 55 yards for a TD to put the Titans up 26-14 with 10:40 left in the game.
“As soon as I crossed the pylons, I knew we were going to get this game,” he said.
That TD put the Titans up a pair of scores and they came away with a 26-20 victory over Frontier in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43. The win sets up a date at West Central next Friday in the semifinal round.
Frontier (4-6) scored just two minutes after Cook’s score and there were plenty of tense moments left. The Titans (2-8) coughed up a fumble on their first play after Frontier’s last TD and then responded with another critical defensive stop, forcing Frontier to turn the ball over on downs at the Taylor 35 with 5:35 left. The Titans never let Frontier have the ball back, grinding down to the Frontier 14 before taking a knee to end the game.
“That’s winning football,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “When you get the ball with four-and-a-half, whatever minutes left in the game and you just say ‘you’re not getting it back’ and do whatever you have to do to keep the ball.”
Cooks ran the ball seven times on that final possession and finished with 83 yards on nine carries, all in the second half. His second-longest run came once the game ended and he dashed to the Taylor victory bell with teammates. Cooks was first on the scene to get the bell going.
“It felt amazing,” Cooks said. “We really needed it, especially since this was a sectional game and me being a senior, along with seven of my seniors. The first half was kind of rough, but that second half we really kicked it into gear.”
Taylor took an early lead on Chris Moore’s 75-yard interception return for a TD with 8:44 left in the first quarter. His two-point conversion run made the score 8-0 and the Titans never trailed. The Titans went up 14-0 on a Baris Moore five-yard TD plunge in the second quarter. Frontier tied the game at 14-all by halftime with two scores.
Taylor then re-took the lead 20-14 on a one-yard plunge by starting QB Javionne Harris with 1:05 left in the third quarter after Frontier fumbled inside its five-yard line. Cooks’ TD was the next score and the Titans went about the business of wrapping the game up.
“I really liked the resolve that our kids played with in the second half,” Ousley said. “This group of kids has been dealt so many strange and different things in the last few weeks with injuries. We’re missing Jay Patterson and that’s huge, that’s tough to replace.
“I thought our kids really stepped up early on. We get the interception return for a touchdown, we get a stop, we go score another touchdown. I thought we were in great position. Credit them [the Falcons], they played well too. They fought, they kept coming back and coming back. I’m so proud of my kids for the way they fought and would not quit and kept pushing.”
Once the initial celebration ended, the Titans serenaded Ousley with a rendition of happy birthday. Friday was Ousley’s birthday and the first time he can recall winning a game on that date.
Harris ran eight times for 34 yards and connected on 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards.
“I’m ecstatic with my teammates,” Cooks said. “Down to the freshmen — our quarterback is a freshman — down to the seniors that do the other responsibilities. And even down to our first-year players that are in the in-between grades. Overall, I’m just ecstatic with everyone’s performance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.