FLORA — The Carroll Cougars beat the Delphi Oracles 9-0 in Carroll County’s annual Bacon Bowl on Friday night at Flora. The Hoosier Heartland Conference game featured two delays, one for lightning and another for heat.
Carson Lambert returned an interception 81 yards for a touchdown in the first half and the Cougars (2-0 overall, 1-0 HHC) made it 9-0 when they recorded a safety on the first play of the second half.
Kody James led Carroll’s defensive effort with eight tackles and a sack. Michael Carey, Keegan Ellis and Jacob Joiner added a sack apiece.
Clay Metzger led Carroll’s offense with 30 yards rushing.
It’s Carroll’s first Bacon Bowl win since 2017.
• This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.