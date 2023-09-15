Eastern’s football team has to deal with Carroll tonight when the Class A No. 3-ranked Cougars come calling at 7 p.m. And Carroll has to deal with Eastern.
They’re both operating at a high level right now, both are part of a logjam of teams at 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after each beat Taylor and Delphi, and both are getting their first significant league test.
“It’s going to be a head-basher,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “I think it’s going to be a good football game.”
The winner gets a leg up on the HHC race, though Sheridan and Clinton Prairie also enter Week 5 unbeaten in the league. Sheridan and Prairie also play each other tonight.
“I think we both know that this is a pivotal game for both of us,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “If we don’t win this one, there may not be another chance to catch back up. We know what Eastern’s capability is. Who knows if anyone else can beat them? If we fall behind and lose this one, we may not have a chance for a conference championship. [Carroll’s players] know they’re playing for a lot on the line. That’s for sure.”
Eastern has the same on the line.
“Obviously, the winner’s in the drivers’ seat,” Edwards said. “If you look at our remaining schedule, we feel like if we can get this game, we have some pretty good opportunities in the next few weeks to solidify our spot in the top. But if we don’t … we’re not out of the race, we’ve got some opportunities, but it is a big game and it puts the winner in the drivers’ seat.”
Carroll (4-0) enters No. 1 in the state, regardless of class, in scoring average at 55 points per game, No. 1 in points allowed at 1.75 (a single touchdown and extra point to Taylor), and margin of victory at 53.75.
Primary Cougar running back Keegan Ellis has 443 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 carries. He scored six times in a 39-0 victory over Delphi last week. Quarterback Luke Tanner is 17 of 25 for 346 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Edwards said what stands out the most about the Cougars is their physicality. He recalled that last season, he felt the Comets matched the Cougars’ in that area for half the game, and then Carroll’s physical play took over in the second half for a 42-14 Cougar win.
“They just try to overpower you at the point of attack with their running game, and they have a decent passing game they sprinkle in with it,” Edwards said. “Defensively, they’re very aggressive flying to the football. You see multiple guys in blue uniforms each time there’s a tackle. They try to bring that physicality to both sides of their football team. That presents a challenge if you don’t match that.”
On the other side, Eastern (3-1) is almost perfectly balanced. Quarterback Eli Edwards has connected on 39 of 60 passes for 864 yards with 11 TDs and two interceptions. The Comets have run for 872 yards, with Jayden Eagle rushing for 715 on 58 totes with 10 TDs on the ground and two more via the air. The top receiver is Braylen Word, with 19 catches for 381 yards. Eastern is 24th in the state in offensive average at 43.25 points.
“They’ve got two [multi-year] starters at key positions at quarterback and running back,” Betzner said of Eastern. “They have speed that we haven’t seen before, throwing ability that we haven’t seen before. Offensively, they’re really good, fast, can do a lot of things. We know we’re going to have to play really well to hold them to not scoring at will.
“It’s going to be two different teams, two different philosophies — try to throw it around you and try to run through you.”
KOKOMO AT MARION
Class 4A No. 2 (IFCA)/No. 3 Kokomo hits the road to take on rival Marion in North Central Conference play.
The Kats are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the NCC while the Giants are 2-2 and 1-1. Kokomo and Harrison share the league lead at 2-0 with Lafayette Jeff a half-game back at 1-0 but Kokomo and Harrison will not meet this season.
Kokomo is clicking on both sides of the ball, scoring 34.8 points and holding opponents to 10.5. In another sign of the Kats’ dominance, they are averaging 342.8 yards of offense per game and holding their opponents to 111.2.
Marion, which took lopsided losses to Mississinewa and Harrison, scores 20.5 points and allows 30.3.
The Kats beat the Giants 49-3 last season. All-time, the Kats lead the series 53-39-6.
PERU AT MAC
Rivals Peru and Maconaquah will clash in a key Three Rivers Conference game tonight.
Class 3A No. 11 Peru (4-0 overall) and Maconaquah (3-1) are both 3-0 in league play. They share the league lead with Rochester. Peru plays Rochester next week and Mac takes on the Zebras in the final week of the season.
The TRC is crowded at the top. After Peru, Mac and Rochester, there are three 2-1 teams — Lewis Cass, Manchester and Southwood.
The Peru-Mac matchup features a clash of strong offenses. The Bengal Tigers, with a strong ground game, are averaging 44.5 points per game. That ranks 19th in the state regardless of class. The Braves, with a prolific passing attack, average 34.8 points.
Maconaquah beat Peru 30-13 last year, and the Braves hold a 17-12 edge in the series over the last 35 years, per johnharrell.net.
HH AT WESTERN
In a clash of dominant defense vs. hot offense, Class 3A No. 8 Hamilton Heights visits Western for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Heights (4-0 overall, 1-0 HC) is coming off back-to-back shutouts of Lafayette Central Catholic and Northwestern. Overall, the Huskies are holding opponents to 6.5, which is tied for the seventh-best average in the state.
Western (2-2, 0-0) is coming off victories over Rensselaer and Benton Central in which the Panthers scored a combined 95 points.
The Panthers beat the Huskies 35-14 last season for their second straight win in the series.
FWBC AT NW
Northwestern (1-3) steps out of conference play to host Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (0-4) tonight.
FWBC, which is playing its first season of 11-man football, is making its second trip to Howard County. Taylor beat the Braves 33-0 in Week 2.
Northwestern is looking to get its offense firing again following a 42-0 loss to Class 3A No. 8 Hamilton Heights last week.
CC AT TAYLOR
In a Hoosier Heartland Conference game, Taylor (1-3, 0-2) hosts Clinton Central (0-3, 0-2).
Taylor is looking to regain its early momentum following losses to HHC powers Carroll and Eastern. Clinton Central, meanwhile, is mired in an 18-game losing streak.
The Titans beat the Bulldogs 40-6 last season.
AROUND THE AREA
In the TRC, Lewis Cass (2-2, 2-1) visits Rochester (3-1, 3-0). In the HHC, Tri-Central (1-3, 0-2) visits Delphi (0-4, 0-2). And in a non-division game between Hoosier Conference teams, Tipton (1-3) visits Lafayette Central Catholic (1-3).
