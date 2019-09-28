FLORA — Carroll's football team got back on the winning track by defeating Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Tri-Central 33-22 Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams combined for a 27-point outburst in the second quarter.
Tri-Central (2-4, 04 HHC) got on the board first when Ethan Mason scored from two yards out for a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left in the half. Carroll (4-2, 2-2) countered on its next possession as Jaden Harness scored from four yards to tie it at 7-7.
Tri-Central responded with a touchdown by Holden Rayl on an eight-yard pass from Mason Pickens with 17.9 seconds left in the half. Carroll went immediately to the air to take the lead. Carroll's Heath Richardson threw two passes to Ayden Ayres, the first for 35 yards and the second for 25 yards to put the ball on Tri-Central's five-yard line. Richardson then threw a TD pass to Chase Humphries to bring Carroll within 14-13 at halftime.
In the second half, Ayres went up the middle and scored from 62 yards to give the Cougars their first lead of the game 19-14 with 6:02 left in the third quarter.
Mason put Tri-Central briefly up again on a nine-yard TD at 8:51 left in the game. The Trojans led 22-19, but Carroll followed with Wade Peters scoring on a 47-yard pass from Richardson for a 25-22 lead. Metzger later tacked on an insurance run with a six-yard TD run for a 33-22 lead.
Ayres led Carroll with 111 yards rushing, and Richardson passed for 169 yards. Tri-Central's Mason finished with 145 rushing yards.
