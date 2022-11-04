The Carroll and West Central football teams haven’t met in at least three decades, when Carroll played in the Midwest Conference. The teams are about to get a face-to-face introduction tonight when they clash at 7 p.m. at Flora in the Class A Sectional 43 title game.
Both are 10-1 heading into tonight’s game. Both are programs on the rise in different ways. No. 8-ranked Carroll won the sectional last season for the first time since 2003 but was often competitive. West Central was 2-8 each of the last two seasons and hadn’t had a winning record since 2014 before this season’s breakthrough. The Trojans last won a sectional title in 2005.
Those histories illustrate how hard it is to win a sectional. Carroll coach Blake Betzner said the mood around the football team is “excitement” heading into tonight’s game. He wants the players to understand the rarity of the opportunity in front of them.
“We talked a lot about it [Thursday] night — just going out and doing some things that haven’t been done here in a long time,” Betzner said. “Back-to-back sectionals haven’t happened [at Carroll] since ’96. Playing in November is a special thing. Just trying to get them to wrap their mind around you’ve been very blessed the last couple years to be in this situation, don’t take it for granted, go out there, play your best game and see where the chips fall.”
Last year’s experience helped in both confidence, and in extra practice time. Both have been big factors this season for the Cougars.
“I think when you’ve been there, you know you can do it,” Betzner said. “I think that’s the mental block — before last year we hadn’t won since 2003. Just knowing we’ve done this and we can do this again is huge for a program. The expectation of winning is there. Last year was like, ‘Are we really going to do this?’ Now, the kids believe they can, they’ve just got to go out and do it.
“Last year, making it to the regional, you get extra weeks of practice, you get those sophomores three or four weeks of extra practice. When you start stringing together sectional championships it’s so important because you get so much more time with the kids than if you lose in the first round. Those weeks of practice are so beneficial to developing your program.”
The Cougars rolled over Tri-Central last week in the semifinal round. The Cougars put up 35 straight points before cruising to a 35-7 victory. Keegan Ellis had a pair of TD runs to help stake the Cougars to a 13-0 lead, Cohen Ayres scored on an interception return and Ellis ran in two more scores to build the 35-0 lead.
West Central will challenge the Cougars with its own physical attack and triple option.
They’re a triple team,” Betzner said, noting some Wing T play mixed in. “Just very quick, their wings are very fast, quarterback is very fast, probably have the best lineman we’ll see, he’s good on both sides of the ball, so they’ve got really nice pieces.”
West Central quarterback Connor Marlatt has run for 628 yards and seven TDs. Jacob Pilarski has run for 594 yards and nine TDs. Further running options are Ayden White (388 yards), Spencer Leman (373), and Jayden Miller (242). Marlatt has thrown for 1,018 yards completing a gaudy 83 of 114 passes (73%) with 13 TDs and six interceptions. White has 39 receptions for 449 yards and Leman 27 for 274.
The lineman Betzner mentioned is 5-foot-10, 215-pound senior Buzz Beiswanger.
Betzner said what stands out about the Trojans’ offensive play is “their speed. I played option in high school and it’s hard to replicate that in practice. They get out on the fullback fast, they run jets. If we don’t do our job, we’re going to be seeing a bunch of their numbers from behind. They have really big-play capabilities.”
Defensively, the Cougars want to avoid big plays and make West Central drive the ball. Betzner said that option teams have a lot of variables, a lot of decisions to make, so the more plays they have to run, the more chances to make a mistake if Carroll doesn’t make a mistake defensively on its part.
“Defensively we’ve just got to stay true to our assignments,” Betzner said. “That’s what we’ve been banging home — eliminate the big play.”
When the Cougars have the ball, they have to deal with a strong line in front of them.
“Offensively, get their front guys blocked,” Betzner said. “They’re big and they’re good. That’s going to be our biggest challenge is our line against their line and see how that goes.”
