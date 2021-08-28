FLORA — For the first time in four years, Carroll’s football team clinched the Bacon Bowl skillet with a 9-0 victory over county rival Delphi on Friday. Playing host to the Oracles, the Cougars battled heat and lightning delays and an opposing offense that looked to impose its will with its run game.
Carroll coach Blake Betzner commended his team’s resiliency in what was his first Bacon Bowl victory while his Cougars start the season 2-0.
“The ability to overcome some of the stuff we’ve had to overcome and continue to fight was all them,” Betzner said. “They really understood, bought in, it’s a brotherhood and they’re not going to lose. That’s their motto and they’ve just figured things out.”
Carroll’s defense did the majority of the work throughout the first half, holding the Oracles to countless three-and-outs.
That same defense came up big in the second quarter when the Cougars' Cason Lambert picked off Delphi’s Cade Nelson, returning the interception for 81 yards and the lone score of the first half.
Defensive specialist and middle linebacker Jackson Ayres stated that what made the Cougars' defense so potent in the first two games of the season is heavily reliant on the bond that the group has created with one another.
“We’re a family. We’re just a family, straight up like that. We play as a team. We do everything as a team, practice hard, do our jobs and love each other,” he said.
The second half began with more of Carroll’s pressure causing issues for the Oracles. Delphi botched a snap on the first possession of the third quarter, resulting in a safety for the Cougars and sealing the game for Carroll in the eventual win.
Offensively, Clay Metzger led the team with 30 yards rushing while Kody James tallied eight tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
In the week leading up to the county rivalry, Delphi coach Jacob Mroczkiewicz noted that the improvement the Cougars have made was evident on film.
“All I can do is commend Coach Betzner over at Carroll, he’s done a really good job in a really short time”, Mroczkiewicz said. “You can see the improvement on film, it’s night and day. They’re playing fast, they’re playing aggressively. They’re running to the ball on defense. … They’re doing a lot of good things.”
In their first two games of the season, Carroll is holding opponents to just three points a game defensively.
The competition in weeks to come for Carroll is bright as the Cougars host Taylor next week in the Titans' first game of the season. In Week 4, the Cougars will travel to Southern Wells (0-2) which currently averages just eight points a game while giving up nearly 54 points a contest in their first two weeks of play.
“I’ve been a defensive guy my whole life,” Betzner said. “We’re going to base our team on defense and we’ll get the offense figured out. … We’re going to stop people. You’re going to have a hard time on that side of the ball.”
“They bought in, they play well. The defense we brought here really fits the kids well and they’re executing at all levels.”
