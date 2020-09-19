SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s football team saw its undefeated start come screeching to a halt on Friday night as visiting Delphi downed the Class A No. 10-ranked Trojans, 42-14, in a Hoosier Heartland Conference contest.
The Oracles (3-2, 2-1 HHC) held just a 7-0 lead at the half before exploding for 35 second-half points against a Trojan team that entered the contest surrendering a scant 5.0 points per game, which was tops in Class A and No. 7 in the state regardless of class.
“I don’t put it on the defense,” Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold said. “Offensively we struggled. We didn’t stay on blocks. Where all year we’ve won the battle of the trenches, we did not do that. They physically beat us in every aspect of the game.”
The loss knocked Tri-Central (4-1 overall, 2-1 HHC) out of a share of the top spot in the conference as Eastern trounced Carroll to take sole possession of first place in the HHC at 3-0.
Delphi secured the win by handing Tri-Central big doses of Evan Fritz and big plays from Blake Sinks. The duo finished with three touchdowns each. Sinks took a reverse 51 yards for the first score of the game with 4:30 to play in the first half. He added a 48-yard run and a 43-yard fumble return in the second half. Fritz finished with 210 yards on 31 carries.
While those players stood out for Delphi, five Trojan turnovers and eight penalties at crucial times totaling 80 yards certainly compounded matters for TC.
“Recipe for disaster. What we have done to other teams to get to 4-0 happened to us [Friday],” Arnold said. “We’ve been low end on penalties, we took care of the ball, sustained drives, stayed on blocks and established our physicality and [Friday] the fight got brought to us and we didn’t handle it.”
Fritz’s first score of the night, a 14-yard run with 5:55 to play in the third quarter, put Delphi up 14-0 but TC responded just over a minute later when Mason Pickens connected with Takota Thompson on a beautiful 59-yard touchdown and the Trojans were within 14-7.
But Fritz scored again on the next possession and the Oracles led 21-7 after three quarters, tacking on three more scores for a commanding 42-7 advantage before Daetyn Horn broke off an 80-yard TD run for TC with 1:32 to play that accounted for the final score.
Holden Rayl finished with 66 yards rushing and Mason Pickens had 64 for TC.
