Lewis Cass running back Haden McClain tries to break away from Northwestern’s Ethan Haynes during Friday’s game at Northwestern. McClain ran 16 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Kings’ 26-20 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
CASS PLUGS AWAY
FOOTBALL: Determined ground game sends Kings past Tigers
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass’ football team looked a lot like a classic version of the Kings on Friday night at Northwestern. It was a return to its bread and butter, and it resulted in a 26-20 victory over the Tigers in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
The Kings (2-2, 1-1 HC East) spread the ball among four primary ball-carriers and ran effectively inside and out for 233 yards. They sprinkled in seven completions in the aerial game for 83 more yards.
1 of 52
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Braden Hershberger (33) and Devin Spicer take down Cass' Cayde Ingram. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis flies through the air as he's tripped up by NW's Sam Craig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell eyes Cass as he carries the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell enters the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cooper Frey carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Will Baxter celebrates after a Cass fumble and Northwestern recovery. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Erick Hardy celebrates after a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass running back Haden McClain tries to break away from Northwestern’s Ethan Haynes during Friday’s game at Northwestern. McClain ran 16 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Kings’ 26-20 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis is taken down by a slew of Tigers. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram looks to shake off NW's Conner Austin. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Will Baxter celebrates after making a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell looks to outrun Cass' LJ Hillis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell looks to shake off Cass' defense as he takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Keaton Lewellen makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Wyatt Loos makes a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Airshow practice in the distance. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Cass football
1 of 52
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Braden Hershberger (33) and Devin Spicer take down Cass' Cayde Ingram. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis flies through the air as he's tripped up by NW's Sam Craig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell eyes Cass as he carries the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell enters the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cooper Frey carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Will Baxter celebrates after a Cass fumble and Northwestern recovery. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Erick Hardy celebrates after a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass running back Haden McClain tries to break away from Northwestern’s Ethan Haynes during Friday’s game at Northwestern. McClain ran 16 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Kings’ 26-20 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis is taken down by a slew of Tigers. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram looks to shake off NW's Conner Austin. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Will Baxter celebrates after making a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell looks to outrun Cass' LJ Hillis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Cayde Ingram carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football NW's Cole Cardwell looks to shake off Cass' defense as he takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' LJ Hillis throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Keaton Lewellen makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Cass' Wyatt Loos makes a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Airshow practice in the distance. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Northwestern vs Cass football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We don’t have a ton of explosive speed anywhere on the field so it’s going to have to come four-, five-, six-yard chunks at a time,” Cass coach Clay Mannering said. “Really for the first time this year, I thought we were able to do that consistently and that gave us a chance at success.”
Hayden McClain ran 16 times for 72 yards and a score, Cooper Frey ran 12 times for 70 yards and a score, Cayde Ingram ran seven times for 51 yards, and quarterback L.J. Hillis ran 15 times for 31 yards and a score.
“So far this season we’ve been able to move the ball with jet sweeps and run on the outside, but [Friday], we were able to run power and counter and sweep plays that are between the tackles, where we’ve got to block, frankly. I thought our O-line rose to the challenge. Our whole backfield ran hard. When they have the ball they run hard,” Mannering said.
Cass had to overcome early mistakes to win. The Kings fumbled on the first play of their opening possession and Northwestern (0-4, 0-2 HC East) took advantage. The Tigers went 20 yards in four plays, capped by a two-yard touchdown plunge by Cole Cardwell for an early 6-0 lead.
Cass fumbled three plays into its next possession and put Northwestern in business at the Kings’ 25 but the Tigers weren’t able to advance and turned the ball over on downs.
The rivals traded TDs in the second quarter and went into halftime tied 14-all. Cass finished a 14-play 71-yard drive when Hillis hit Keaton Lewellen with an 11-yard TD pass on fourth and seven to go up 14-6. Northwestern countered with a seven-play 60-yard drive finished off by Cardwell punching into the end zone from four yards out.
After halftime, Cass marched 75 yards in 12 plays with Hillis scoring on a one-yard QB sneak for a 20-14 lead. Northwestern had just two plays from scrimmage in the third quarter and the second was a fumble. Cass recovered and drove 57 yards in 16 plays with Frey finishing the drive with a three-yard run. That drive took the game into the fourth quarter and put Cass up 26-14.
Northwestern drove 69 yards in the fourth quarter to score on a seven yard scamper by QB Jansen Slate with 4:32 left in the game, but didn’t get the ball back until there were 90 seconds left and misfired on four straight passes to end the Tigers’ final threat.
“I told them, when you go look at the film, see how many times we were unsuccessful because they stopped us, or was it because we didn’t execute,” Northwestern coach Robert Patchett said. “We’re still learning to try to do that. We have to execute better. We’re a much better football team than what we showed.”
Patchett thought not adding to their lead in the first quarter hurt the Tigers.
“They didn’t do anything we didn’t practice against all week,” he said. “I don’t know how many fourth down conversions they had [three] but when you get fourth down, you’ve got to stop them. Because of our turnover, they ate up almost the entire third quarter. Against wing-T teams, you can’t do that. The goal is to get ahead of those guys and let them eat up all the clock that they want. We had opportunities to do that. We squandered two turnovers that they had early.”
Northwestern’s Cardwell ran 20 times for 115 yards and two scores. Jansen was 6 of 17 through the air for 67 yards.
“Just like the offense, we made lots of mistakes [defensively] but our kids play hard,” Mannering said. “They were flying to the football, they tackled better than any game this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.