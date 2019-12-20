Eastern football coach Josh Edwards looked to junior running back Zane Downing to shoulder a bigger workload in 2019 after rushing for 611 yards in a part-time role in 2018.
“We kind of felt like coming into this year he was going to be around a 1,500- to 2,000-yard back for us,” Edwards said. “We knew good things were coming for him with the way he developed in the weight room.”
Downing met Edwards’ expectations in leading the Comets to one of their best seasons in school history. The Comets (11-1) won the Hoosier Heartland Conference title for their first conference title since 1984, they went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1974 and they set a school record for wins. They also had their best sectional showing in nearly 20 years.
Downing is the KT All-Area Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,783 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Cass linebacker Joey Humphrey is the Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Kings (11-2) return to state prominence by winning the Hoosier Conference and Class 2A Sectional 34 titles.
Downing’s best games came when the most was on the line. In Eastern’s 31-6 victory over Sheridan in the de facto HHC title game, he ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns and also had a kick return for a TD. Two weeks later, when Eastern beat Lapel 34-31 in the opening round of Sectional 36, he ran for 194 yards and a TD. That was the Comets’ first sectional win since 2009.
“He was a guy who looked at me at halftime of the Lapel game when we were down a touchdown and said, ‘We are not losing this game,’” Edwards recalled. “Zane kind of put us on his back and carried us.”
Downing followed with 147 rushing yards and a TD reception in Eastern’s 20-7 victory over Alexandria in the sectional’s semifinal round. That sent the Comets to their first sectional final since 2001. Eastbrook overcame Downing’s 227-yard game to beat Eastern 42-12.
“I think he’s a guy who only got better as the season went on,” Edwards said. “We increased his carries as the season went on. Our game plan was to try to grind games out. That was our strength. Zane obviously played a big role in that. We had some other guys who stepped us as well, but I think Zane was a guy who took the challenge to heart.”
Humphrey was a two-way force for Cass, which spent time at No. 1 in Class 2A and won the Hoosier Conference for the first time.
Defensively, Humphrey manned an inside linebacker spot and collected a team-high 136 tackles (63 solos), six tackles for loss and two interceptions. The 6-1, 205-pound senior returned both picks for touchdowns.
“The thing I admire about Joey is that it started with warmups at practice, everything he did was 100 percent,” outgoing Cass coach Jeff Phillips said. “He really liked the physicality of the game and that’s the way he played the game. He loved to hit.
“The last two years he’s been our leading tackler. He was tough against inside runs. If someone wanted to run an iso against us, he’d be the guy that would take out not only the lead blocker on the iso, but he’d go through him and take out the ball carrier. He also had decent speed. If someone’s trying to run on the perimeter, Joey could cover the field from sideline to sideline, he was always around the ball.”
Cass running back/linebacker Gabe Eurit, the All-Area MVP, said going against Humphrey in practice made him a better player.
“I have nothing but respect for Joey on defense. He’s a dude. He’s one of the hardest players I’ve seen play the game. He plays with a lot of heart. He’s got that side to him where if he clicks, nobody can stop him,” Eurit said.
Humphrey worked as an end on offense. He led the Kings in receptions (24) and receiving yards (538) and had six TD grabs.
“He was definitely our best blocker, he used that same mentality on offense that he did defense,” Phillips said. “He’s an excellent athlete so when we flexed him out to become a receiver, he had quite a few big plays in addition to his blocking.”
Humphrey, who made the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A senior all-state team, is a two-time All-Area player.
The following are looks at the rest of the All-Area offense and defense selections.
QUARTERBACK
• Issac Chambers played a big role in Cass’ big season. The 6-1, 200-pound senior completed 83 of 139 pass attempts (59.7%) for 1,695 yards. He had 20 touchdown passes and only three interceptions for an outstanding 6.7 TD-to-interception ratio.
One of Chambers’ best games came in the Kings’ 49-42 victory over West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference championship. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns to help the Kings capture their first Hoosier title since joining the conference in 2015.
RUNNING BACKS
• Carter Little put together a monster season in leading Maconaquah to a 7-3 record. The 6-0 junior rushed for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns on 230 carries. He also had 23 receptions — more than half of the team’s total — for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns. And defensively, he had 50 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a score.
Little broke the Braves’ single-game rushing record when he exploded for 320 yards in a 43-27 victory over Peru. He broke or tied several other records including single-season touchdowns (24) and points (144).
Little, who made the IFCA’s Class 3A junior-and-under all-state team, is a two-time All-Area player.
• Jerry Padgett packed a punch in leading Western to a 6-4 record. The 5-7, 190-pound junior rushed for an area-best 1,891 yards and 24 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 9.1 yards per carry. He gained another 195 yards on seven receptions (19.5 yards per catch). He had two TD receptions.
Padgett opened the season with a 222-yard game against Twin Lakes. He had four more 200-yard games including 259 against Tipton and 291 against Lebanon.
His season rushing total ranks No. 2 in school history.
WIDE RECEIVERS
• Drew Pearce powered Tipton as a versatile playmaker. The 6-0, 190-pound junior did his best work as a receiver, but also saw time at running back and as a wildcat quarterback.
Pearce caught 27 passes for 465 yards and an area-best eight touchdowns. He had 68 carries for 370 yards and seven touchdowns. And he completed 9 of 20 pass attempts for 152 yards and one score. For good measure, he also returned kicks and punts on special teams and was the Blue Devils’ top cornerback on defense.
The IFCA named Pearce to its Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team.
• Wade Peters emerged as Carroll’s go-to receiver following the graduation of 2018 All-Area player Quinton Veach. The 5-11, 165-pound sophomore finished with 38 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns. He led the area in receptions and receiving yards.
Peters had two-TD games against Taylor and South Newton and 100-yard games against Tri-Central and Clinton Central. The Cougars (5-5) won all four of those games.
TIGHT END
• Cooper Jarvis provided one of Western’s highlights when he caught the game-tying touchdown with :06 remaining in the Panthers’ 42-41 victory over Western Boone in Week 2. The Panthers went ahead with the extra point. Western was the only team to beat WeBo in 2019 as the Stars went 14-1 and repeated as Class 2A state champions.
Jarvis finished the season with 20 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-2, 210-pound junior led the Panthers in receptions and was second on the team in yards and TD catches.
Defensively, Jarvis made his presence known at end. He had 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumbles caused and two fumble recoveries.
FLEX
• Daunte Majors helped Peru post a 6-6 record in a huge turnaround following a winless 2018 season.
The 5-10, 190-pound senior opened the season with a bang by totaling 330 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over Logansport. He had several other big games — including 294 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in a 44-33 victory over Rochester — before a season-ending injury in Week 8.
Majors finished with 1,019 rushing yards on 70 carries, a crazy average of 14.6 yards per carry, and 295 yards on 13 receptions (22.7 yards per catch). He had 13 rushing touchdowns and six TD catches.
• Caden Zeck was one of Cass’ playmakers. The 5-9, 160-pound senior was a dual threat on offense — he caught 19 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns and he carried the ball 91 times for 750 yards and 10 scores.
Defensively, he had 76 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two scores.
OFFENSIVE LINE
• Aiden Arnold was one of the leaders for Tri-Central, which posted a 4-6 record for a two-win improvement from 2018. The 5-8, 230-pound senior tackle helped the Trojans average 264 yards per game, including 192.4 on the ground.
Defensively, he contributed 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
• Blake Banter helped power Western’s attack, which averaged 39.3 points and 424.5 yards per game. The Panthers smacked opponents with 318.5 rushing yards per game. Banter, a 5-10, 235-pound senior, anchored the line at center for the fourth straight year. He also contributed on defense.
Banter made the IFCA’s Class 4A all-state team and also its academic all-state team. He is a two-time All-Area player.
• Kaleb Lewellen and All-Area defensive pick Cayl Garland anchored Cass’ offensive line. The Hoosier Conference and Sectional 34 champion Kings averaged 42.6 points thanks to a balanced attack. The Kings ran for 214.2 yards per game and passed for 144.6 yards per game.
Defensively, Lewellen led the Kings in sacks (four) and shared the lead in tackles for loss (seven). He was a three-year starter on offense and a two-year starter on defense.
• Draven Waters helped fuel Peru’s attack, which averaged 211.5 rushing and 119.8 passing yards per game. The 6-2, 225-pound junior provided versatility as the Bengal Tigers ran behind him, pulled him and even had a package with him in the backfield in order to run behind him some more.
Defensively, Waters had 68 tackles and six tackles for loss.
• A.J. Wiles contributed to HHC champion Eastern’s rock-solid line. The 6-1, 260-pound junior helped clear holes for Offensive Player of the Year Downing’s 1,783-yard season.
Overall, the Comets averaged 31.9 points and 392.9 yards per game. The ground game accounted for 258.4 yards per game.
DEFENSIVE LINE
• Braydon Erb was a force on both lines for the Panthers. Defensively, the 6-2, 250-pound junior had 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack and two blocked kicks. Offensively, he was named the team’s most valuable lineman after helping the Panthers average 39.3 points and 424.5 yards per game.
Erb made the IFCA’s Class 4A junior-and-under all-state team for the second straight season. He is a two-time All-Area pick as well.
• Cayl Garland and All-Area offensive pick Kaleb Lewellen led the Hoosier Conference champion Kings’ defensive line. Garland had 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
Garland also contributed to the Kings’ high-scoring offense as the left tackle. The 6-1, 195-pound senior was a two-year starter on both lines.
• Tallan Morrisett recorded an area-best 10.5 sacks for HHC champion Eastern. The 5-9, 160-pound junior opened the season as an outside linebacker, but moved to end around Week 4 and proceeded to give opposing offensive lines problems. In addition to his sacks, he also had eight tackles for loss, 60.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
The Comets pitched three shutouts and held five more opponents to seven points or less during their 11-1 season.
• Garrett Spohn made all kinds of play for Maconaquah’s defense. The 6-1, 200-pound junior finished second in the area in tackles for loss with 14. He also had 49 total tackles and a team-high four sacks.
Spohn also started on the offensive line where he helped the Braves hammer opponents for 315.8 rushing yards per game.
LINEBACKERS
• Jaeden Hannah led Comets’ stingy defense with a team-high 114.5 tackles including 68 solos from his middle linebacker spot. The 6-0, 180-pound junior also had 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
• Jayvin Lyons had 20 or more tackles in two different games to highlight a nice junior season. The 5-10, 190-pound linebacker finished with 115 tackles (57 solos), three tackles for loss and one sack.
Offensively, Lyons moved to running back after working as an offensive lineman in 2018. He rushed for a team-high 554 yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries.
Lyons made the IFCA’s Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team. He is a two-time All-Area player.
• Tytus Morrisett wreaked havoc as an outside linebacker for HHC champion Eastern. The 6-0, 180-pound senior recorded an area-best 15 tackles for loss. In addition, he was second on the team in both total tackles (81) and sacks (four).
• Noah Pownall was one of Western’s defensive leaders. The 5-11, 190-pound senior had a team-high three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and four pass breakups. He shared the team lead in total tackles with 114 (40 solos) and also had nine tackles for loss and one sack.
Western named Pownall its defensive MVP.
SECONDARY
• Kohl Beard capped his Kokomo career with a 64-tackle season. He topped the Kats in solo tackles with 43 and shared the team lead in tackles for loss with six. The 6-3, 190-pound safety also had an interception.
Offensively, Beard provided the Kats a spark when he worked as a wildcat quarterback. He ran for 170 yards and a team-high five touchdowns on 30 carries.
He is a two-time All-Area player.
• Hunter Cottingham tied fellow All-Area player Pownall as Western’s leader in tackles with 114 (team-high 43 solos). The 5-9, 155-pound senior also had two tackles for loss, one interception and six pass breakups.
• Easton Good thrived as an all-around playmaker during Cass’ 11-win season. Defensively, the 6-1, 170-pound senior picked off three passes to share the team lead and he returned two for touchdowns. Offensively, he had five receiving touchdowns and three rushing scores. He also had a brief stint at quarterback when All-Area player Chambers missed six quarters over the two games. Good completed 6 of 8 pass attempts for 146 yards and two scores.
For good measure, Good returned kicks and punts (he had one kick return for a TD). He also punted.
He is a two-time All-Area player.
• Nate Harding helped fuel Maconaquah’s defense with his active play. The 5-7 junior led the Braves in tackles (66) and interceptions (three) and shared the team lead in fumble recoveries (three).
FLEX
• Bodey Henry was a bright spot in Northwestern’s winless season. The 5-7, 140-pound junior safety/linebacker had a team-high 74 tackles. He also recorded six tackles for loss and one sack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Richie Leary was nearly automatic as Maconaquah’s kicker. The 5-8, 180-pound junior made 38 of 39 PAT attempts and 3 of 4 field-goal attempts.
Leary’s 38 PAT makes and 38 straight PAT makes broke school records and his eight PAT makes against Wabash tied Mac’s single-game record. He also owns school records for career PAT makes (63) and career kicking points (78) with his senior season to go.
• Cason Lambert led the area in punting. The Carroll sophomore averaged 39.4 yards per attempt with a long of 61 yards.
• Torian Smith provided one of the highlights of Kokomo’s season when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a Week 4 game against McCutcheon. The 6-0, 171-pound junior broke loose for a 97-yard return in the first quarter and a 92-yard return in the second quarter to keep the Kats close before the Mavs pulled away in the second half.
For the season, Smith averaged 32.9 yards per return on 10 returns. Offensively, he carried he ball 42 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 149 yards. He had a team-high average of 72.7 all-purpose yards per game.
