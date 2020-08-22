Eastern running back Zane Downing keeps churning and carries an Oak Hill defender on his back during the Comets’ 13-0 win Friday night. Downing gained 288 yards on 46 carries. He scored both of the Comets’ touchdowns.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GROUND AND POUND
FOOTBALL: Downing runs for 288 yards; Comets blank Eagles
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
CONVERSE — In the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 and all of the differences apparent as high school football opened around the state on Friday night, a few very important things looked exactly the same for Eastern’s football team at Oak Hill.
Reigning Kokomo Tribune All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Zane Downing picked up right where he left off last year, opening his senior season with an eye-popping monster of a game, and the Comets’ defense held the host Golden Eagles scoreless in a 13-0 win.
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing keeps running despite having an Oak Hill defender on his back. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Makhai Reed runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football A horde of Oak Hill defenders try to bring down Eastern’s Zane Downing. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Austin Roberts takes down Oak Hill’s ball carrier. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Josh Fike takes down an Oak Hill ball carrier during the Comets’ 13-0 win Friday night.
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing looks to outrun Oak Hill’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Makhai Reed runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern running back Zane Downing keeps churning and carries an Oak Hill defender on his back during the Comets’ 13-0 win Friday night. Downing gained 288 yards on 46 carries. He scored both of the Comets’ touchdowns.
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Zane Downing looks to outrun Oak Hill’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Eastern’s Eli Edwards throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-20 Eastern vs Oak Hill football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It was Eastern’s fourth straight win in the teams’ long-standing Week 1 rivalry and the Comets’ 11th straight regular season win dating back to 2018.
“It was awesome being back out here and I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to still play in the midst of everything,” said Downing, who rushed for a career-best 288 yards on 46 carries and scored both of Eastern’s touchdowns. “It’s just absolutely a blessing to be out here and it felt so good to be back.”
Downing finished with 13 carries for more than 10 yards, averaging more than six yards per tote, often carrying more than one defender with him as he picked up extra yardage after initial contact multiple times.
“What you’ll notice with Zane is the first hit does not take him down,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “He squats 550 pounds and carries guys. He’s also going to tell you that he doesn’t get anything without the offensive line. That is a close-knit group and they communicate well.”
And that’s exactly where Downing threw credit.
“They just absolutely dominated the whole game,” Downing said of the Comets’ O-line. “Physically from the get-go they just made great holes, just did a great job following the game plan.”
Out of the gate, Eastern shoved a heavy dose of Downing down Oak Hill’s throat. He rushed nine times for 59 yards on the Comets’ opening drive, culminating with a three-yard run with 6:47 showing that put the Comets up 6-0.
From there, Downing kept churning out the yards, but the Comets couldn’t find the end zone, punting, missing a 39-yard field goal, fumbling at the 12 and turning the ball over on downs.
“Obviously, we moved the ball very well all night,” Edwards said. “But we had some timely penalties, we had a turnover down inside the red zone, missed some field goals, and really we had missed opportunities in the first half where we probably should have been up 20- or 21-0.
“So we moved the ball, all night long, so physically I felt like our guys were tremendous. It’s the mental part that we’ve got to polish up a little bit. That’s something we’ll focus on this week. Our guys looked very physically strong and fit.”
While the Comets’ offense struggled to add points to the scoreboard, their defense made sure Oak Hill stayed off the scoreboard. For the game, Oak Hill punted on eight of its 10 possessions, finishing with just 106 total yards.
“They’re focused and very aggressive, good at tackling,” Edwards said. “[Defensive coach Ted] Tattersall and our defensive staff stress fundamental tackling, being aggressive, doing your job, and I felt like the kids did that. From watching on the sideline I didn’t see any major blown assignments. They looked very disciplined.”
Following possessions that resulted in a punt and missed 32-yard field goal in the second half, the Comets needed just six plays on their next possession to quickly move 37 yards, with Downing pounding his second score in from a yard out with 7:04 remaining and Kyle McCreary’s point after giving Eastern just enough breathing room at 13-0.
“It was huge, to get a two-possession lead with seven minutes to play,” Downing said. “I just had faith in our defense the whole time. They were just physically dominating the whole time from start to finish and they got a lot of quick three-and-outs and got us the ball back and I just knew we could grind the clock out. And then we just punched it in again.”
Eastern finished with 385 total yards that included 359 in its punishing ground attack. Makhai Reed ran for 53 yards on eight carries and freshman Jayden Eagle finished with 16 yards on three carries.
