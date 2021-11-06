Tipton defenders take down Eastbrook back Gage Engle during the Sectional 36 championship game Friday night at Tipton. Class 2A No. 1 Eastbrook scored in the final minute to edge the No. 6 Blue Devils 28-21.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s Nate Powell hauls in a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TIME RUNS OUT
FOOTBALL: Eastbrook scores in final minute to edge Tipton
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defenders take down Eastbrook back Gage Engle during the Sectional 36 championship game Friday night at Tipton. Class 2A No. 1 Eastbrook scored in the final minute to edge the No. 6 Blue Devils 28-21.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s Nate Powell hauls in a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — In a back-and-forth game like the one Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eastbrook and No. 6 Tipton were locked into on Friday night, it looked more and more as the game wore on that it would come down to one big, final drive.
And that turned out to be exactly the case.
The top-ranked Panthers took over at their own 21-yard line with 5:23 remaining and strung together a 17-play drive that took the clock down to :25 by the time quarterback Jett Engle pushed through for a one-yard score. That drive and the point after put Eastbrook up 28-21 and left the host Blue Devils with very little time and no timeouts to string together a last ditch effort.
Tipton opened at its 24-yard line with :22 to play and managed four plays in that short span of time but couldn’t get to the end zone and the Panthers escaped to claim the Sectional 36 championship.
“They just made a few more plays than we did,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “It was a great ball game. Unfortunately we didn’t get enough stops on third down in the first or the second half. We were close and we were close and we were close.”
While Tipton (10-2) lamented coming up just short, Eastbrook (11-0) celebrated coach Jeff Adamson’s 300th win.
“[Former Tipton coach] Mike Tolle is someone who was really good to me when I was first starting out,” Adamson said. “It was meaningful to me to be able to go over and shake his hand when the game was over. Of course, Aaron is just a great coach following in his footsteps. So it’s kind of ironic that it takes place here but I just think I’ve been so blessed to have so many good coaches like Mike help me along the way. We’ve got a great group of coaches and a great bunch of kids.”
Known primarily for its dominant ground game, Eastbrook’s game-winning drive was kept alive with huge pass plays.
Jett Engle completed 4 of 5 passes on the drive, converting a pair of third downs with passes to Isaiah Dalton, hitting Braxton Bowser with a 33-yard pass on second and 21, and then connecting with his brother Gage Engle on a 10-yarder that set up first and goal at the four.
For the game, Jett Engle completed 11 of 16 passes for 146 yards with one interception.
“We threw the ball more than we have all year, probably more than we wanted to, but Jett was really accurate and kept some drives alive for us,” Adamson said. “The catch that Bowser made was just unbelievable. If there was a turning point I guess that might have been it. But it was even all night.”
Tipton struck first, marching 65 yards in 11 plays on its opening drive. Eli Carter rushed from 7-yards out to put the Devils on the board at 6:13. Carter finished with 107 yards on 28 carries for Tipton.
Eastbrook responded with a long opening drive that chewed up the rest of the first quarter, scoring on the first play of the second quarter when Jett Engle hit Dalton with a five-yard pass.
Tipton then punted and the teams traded interceptions before Eastbrook scored again when Dalton capped a quick drive with a 19-yard run with 3:05 to play in the half that sent Eastbrook to the locker room up 14-7.
“We felt like going into halftime that whoever was going to be able to have the ball at the end of the game was going to have the best chance to win,” Adamson said. “It was really tough to get stops on either side and it was really tough to move the ball. Both sides just going back and forth so well the whole game.”
Tipton knotted the score at 14-all when Nate Powell pulled in a pass from quarterback Vince Hoover that he took 51 yards to the house midway through the third quarter. Dalton quickly put Eastbrook back on top with a three-yard score. Tipton then quickly responded to that when Hoover found Sam Ridgeway for a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass with :44 to play that tied the game at 21-all.
Hoover completed 8 of 14 passes with two interceptions for the game, finishing with 140 yards. Powell hauled in four of those for 95 yards.
“He had one bad throw but he came back and made some really good throws,” Tolle said. “He progressed and played at a really high level for a sophomore and we’ll have to build around him in the future for sure.
“We needed to be balanced and we just didn’t quite get it done,” Tolle added. “It seemed like there were a lot of plays that we didn’t get a break. They put the ball on the ground twice and recovered it both times. In a close ball game like this those are huge plays. And they made a few more than we did unfortunately.”
Gage Engle rushed for 137 yards on 28 carries for Eastbrook, which tallied 346 yards as a team. Tipton finished with 261 total yards.
