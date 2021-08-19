Back-to-back Hoosier Heartland Conference champs.
Nineteen straight regular-season wins; 15 straight conference wins.
Those are some big accomplishments racked up by Eastern’s football program over the past few years.
Those are also some big shoes to fill as many of the players involved in that run are now graduated.
But the Comets certainly aren’t entering the 2021 season with an empty tank.
“We’ve got a lot of really good kids coming back and some of the young kids I’ve been talking about for years are going to be on the field this year,” veteran coach Josh Edwards said. “We’re pretty excited. We’ve got a lot of big shoes to fill, obviously. We lost a unique, special group of seniors last year. We feel pretty good that we have a lot of kids who can fill those spots.”
Edwards enters his 15th season as Comet coach with 51 out for the squad, which he noted is right around average, though many have not played considerable varsity minutes yet.
“We’ve got to get kids matured and game-ready quick,” he said. “We’ll have a lot of sophomores on the field either as guys who are starters or who rotate in. Our issue or concern is our depth. And the depth will come. By mid-season or the end of the season, we’ll be in pretty good shape. But early on, obviously, we’ve got kids who are green in some spots. That will be our concern, and our offensive line depth.”
Eastern returns a pair of starters to an O-line that helped the Comets’ offense flourish at 41.8 points per game last year in juniors Elijah Buckley and Reid Keisling.
The 5-foot-9, 230-pound Buckley, who played tackle last year, will likely move to center, while Keisling (6-0, 220) will line up at guard or tackle depending on the opposing defensive front.
Senior Gatlin Hewitt (6-2, 250) will man a guard spot. Senior Owen Glover (5-10, 200) and junior Tyler Wright (5-10, 275), two players who saw significant time on the line last season, will be working primarily as tackles, with Wright able to slide into whatever position he is needed in a given week.
Edwards noted that senior Brodie Porter (5-8, 190), a state qualifier in wrestling, has joined the team and is currently the sixth lineman.
Sophomores Mason Kaiser (6-2, 210) and Noah Jourdan (5-10, 180) also will look to see time on the line.
“We lost good guys [on the line] and we also lost guys who gave us depth,” Edwards said. “So that was kind of a goal, to develop offensive line depth this offseason and we feel really, really good with our first eight guys, five starters and three rotators right now.”
Eastern lost a big chunk of its offense with the departure of Kokomo Tribune All-Area co-MVP Zane Downing, who finished with 2,128 total yards and 30 touchdowns. But the Comets return firepower in the passing game with the quarterback duo of senior Austin Roberts and sophomore Eli Edwards, who combined for 22 touchdown passes last season.
Roberts (6-1, 190) completed 56 of 89 passes for 766 yards and 12 TDs with no interceptions. Eli Edwards (6-4, 205) was an efficient 28 of 34 for 522 yards and 10 TDs. His only pick of the season came late in the season opener.
“The plan right now is that both will see time at quarterback,” Edwards said. “They’re both working hard and have both looked really sharp at practice.”
The Comets’ deepest position is at wide receiver, where several players will have the opportunity to thrive in the spread offense.
Seniors Bradie Porter (5-9, 155), T.J. Weeks (6-0, 150) and Dillinger Porter (5-10, 160), junior Gabe Monize (5-7, 150) and sophomores Clayton Kelley (6-3, 185), Blake Robinson (5-8, 125) and Ian Hewitt (5-10, 145) are all vying for time at receiver. Monize, Dillinger and Bradie Porter and Weeks all saw time at the position last year with Monize grabbing three TD catches and Weeks scoring twice.
Senior Josh Fike (6-1, 180) and Roberts also will mix in as receivers, while three other players — junior Zak Mossburg (5-10, 155), and sophomores Ryder DeYoung (5-7, 130) and Chris Strong (5-8, 125) — could factor in.
Sophomore Jaeden Eagle (5-8, 185) rushed for 601 yards and a pair of scores last year and is slated as the No. 1 running back, with Fike and sophomore Andrew Glassburn (5-8, 170) following him on the depth chart.
Defensively, the Comets are shifting from the 3-4 scheme to a 4-4.
Eli Edwards and Keisling will line up at defensive ends, with Hewitt and Brodie Porter at tackles. Junior Seth Coulter (6-1, 380), Kelley and Kaiser will rotate in.
Buckley, second on the team in tackles (93) and sacks (six) last season, will join Roberts (team-high three INTs, two fumble recoveries) at middle linebacker, with Glassburn, Jourdan and Keisling also seeing time at the spot.
Bradie Porter and Fike are slated at outside linebacker with junior Parker Harney (5-9, 160) and freshman Braylon Word (5-9, 160) rotating in.
Dillinger Porter, Hewitt, Weeks and Monize all will see time at the cornerback slots. Monize will likely start at safety with Eagle and Robinson rotating in as well.
Sophomore Ethan Hasting (5-8, 170) will handle kicking duties.
Edwards knows the target is on his squad’s back when it comes to HHC play.
“We’re no longer the hunters,” Edwards said. “The first few years in the conference we were hunting Sheridan and Carroll and those guys toward the top. Now we’re in front and the bull’s-eye is square between our shoulder blades.
“It’s not going to be starters coming out in the fourth quarter this year. Probably every game is a four-quarter game. I think our kids are capable of winning the conference again, no doubt in my mind, but I think we’ve got a tall order.”
Eastern hosts annual Week 1 rival Oak Hill to open the season. The Comets are 7-7 in the series on Edwards’ watch, and have won the past four meetings.
