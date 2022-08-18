Chemistry and cohesiveness.
Those are the two words Eastern football coach Josh Edwards used to describe what he’s most impressed with as his Comet squad takes shape for the 2022 season.
“They seem very fluid working together,” Edwards said. “That’s one thing that I noticed at [one of] our defensive practice[s], just all of the communication and them coaching each other up, complimenting each other and sort of self-diagnosing, giving guys pointers, just a very cohesive group.”
The Comets went 7-3 last year, falling to Oak Hill in the season opener before reeling off six straight wins. Eastern then lost to Sheridan in overtime in Week 8 and bounced back to close the season with a win before falling to Eastbrook in a sectional opener.
After winning back-to-back Hoosier Heartland Conference crowns in 2019 and 2020, the Comets shared the title with Sheridan last year. Eastern would like to find itself back in sole possession of the crown this year, and the Comets return a nice display of offensive firepower from a squad that averaged 30.2 points per game that makes the goal a realistic one.
A pair of juniors, 6-foot-4, 220 pound quarterback Eli Edwards and KT All-Area running back Jayden Eagle (5-9, 190), are back after accounting for 35 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards last season.
Eli Edwards completed 75% of his pass attempts (114 of 151) for 1,529 yards (152.9 per game) and 20 TDs. He added 340 yards and three scores on the ground. Eagle rushed for 110 yards per game, finishing with 1,103 yards and 12 TDs.
“Eli and Jayden have had a lot of Friday night experience and reps starting their freshmen year and we’re looking for them to take a big leap this year as juniors and continue to do what they’ve been doing,” Josh Edwards said. “We’re looking forward to our offensive group. That’s been a pretty steady flow for us this summer. We haven’t missed a whole lot there as far as offensive production goes. We’re pretty excited about those guys.”
While Eli Edwards lost his top five targets from last season, Josh Edwards noted that the cupboard is far from bare.
“That was our big loss on offense, our receiving corps,” Josh Edwards said. “But a lot of these guys coming in are juniors, so those are guys Eli has been throwing to since third grade. We’re pretty excited about our receivers.”
Working out of the spread offense, the Comets’ top nods for receiver include senior Gabe Monize (5-8, 150) and juniors Ian Hewitt (6-0, 160), Ryder DeYoung (5-11, 150) and Clayton Kelley (6-4, 215) with senior Zak Mossburg (6-1, 180), junior Blake Robinson (5-8, 150) and sophomore Braylon Word (6-0, 165) also factoring into the mix.
While those players will get the majority of reps at wideout, sophomores Demetrius Wooden (5-9, 140), Levi Ramer (6-0, 140) and Nolan Biesecker (5-10, 155) will see some targets as well.
Monize and Word will provide backfield support for Eagle.
A trio of seniors will anchor the Comets’ O-line in three-year starters Elijah Buckley (5-10, 225), Reid Keisling (6-0, 200) and Tyler Wright (6-0, 270). All-Area player Buckley will line up at center, and Keisling and Wright will man guard spots. The Comets’ fourth lineman is sophomore Andrew Cavasos (6-1, 240). He will fill a tackle spot while juniors Noah Jourdan (5-9, 185) and Maison Kaiser (6-4, 210), along with sophomores Lucas Fewell (5-11, 220) and Brendan Cox (6-1, 230), all battle for the other tackle spot.
“We have the two holes to fill in, which are two big holes, but the three guys we’ve got coming back are outstanding,” Josh Edwards said. “We really like our nucleus there.”
While Josh Edwards is happy with the nucleus of his offensive line, that and his defensive intensity are areas where he sees room for improvement.
“While we’ve got the three key returns, we’ve got to improve our pass protection,” Josh Edwards added. “And defensively, we’ve just got to maintain our integrity in the box, continue to play strong against the running game, especially against Oak Hill.”
Oak Hill held a 28-0 lead at the start of the second quarter in last year’s season opener as the Comets’ young defenders struggled early.
For the season, Eastern allowed 18.9 points per game, a number that Josh Edwards would like to see decrease.
Buckley (97 tackles), Monize (60) and Eli Edwards (60, 12.5 tackles for loss) are the top returning tacklers.
“We’re going to try to utilize our strengths,” Josh Edwards said. “We’ve got some really good speed and size that we’re going to have at outside linebacker and we’ve got some really good inside linebackers that are going to be, I think, some of the best in the area.”
The Comets will work out of a 3-4 defensive scheme, with the front three defensive linemen consisting of Cavasos, Wright and Cox, with Fewell in the mix for the third spot as well.
Sophomores Tim Leopard (5-8, 170), Brendan Templeton (5-10, 200) and Nick Seagrave (5-10, 230) could also see time on the defensive line.
Buckley and Jourdan will fill middle linebacker spots with sophomore Keaton Musgrave (5-10, 180) backing them up.
Eli Edwards and Keisling are at outside linebacker slots, with Eagle, Kelley and fellow junior Ethan Hasting (5-11, 180) rotating into the mix.
The secondary will consist of DeYoung and Hewitt at cornerback positions and Monize and Word at safeties. Robinson and Wooden, along with junior Chris Strong (5-10, 150) and sophomore Devan Baker (5-7, 145), will rotate into the secondary.
Hasting will handle kicking duties.
After Eastern travels to Oak Hill for the 26th straight Week 1 meeting between the rivals, the Comets will host Northwestern in Week 2, renewing a county rivalry that’s been dormant since the Mid-Indiana Conference’s final season, 2014.
Eastern’s Sectional 36 opponents include traditional powers Eastbrook and Tipton. The Comets ran into a buzzsaw against Eastbrook last season, falling 56-14 in an opener.
“We want to get back to a sectional championship game and give ourselves a chance,” Josh Edwards said. “That’s the goal.”
