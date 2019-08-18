An explosive offense and stout defense led Eastern’s football team to one of its best seasons in school history last year, winning its first seven games on the way to an 8-2 record.
The Comets reached eight wins in a season for the first time since 1984. They scored 40 points per game in the regular season while surrendering a scant 4.7, ranking among the state leaders in both categories.
And optimism is high for Eastern ahead of Friday’s opener with Week 1 nemesis Oak Hill as much of that squad returns for 2019 with the hopes of stringing together a similar campaign.
“I think we have the kids and the talents to do that,” veteran Comet coach Josh Edwards said. “Again, it comes down to what happens on Friday nights, whether we execute or not, but I think we’ve got the kids capable of doing that.
“I think we’ve got the chance to be a special team this year. Those were some pretty good numbers last year. I don’t know if we can duplicate that, but I think we’ve got some kids who can come close.”
Eastern’s biggest losses to graduation were at key offensive spots, where quarterback Garrett Hetzner and running back Dakota Spencer accounted for 31 touchdowns. Hetzner completed 70 of 107 pass attempts for 1,101 yards and 17 touchdowns Spencer rushed for 1,009 yards and 11 scores.
But the Comets are far from depleted at those positions with 6-foot, 180-pound senior Nolan Grubb taking over as primary signal caller and junior Zane Downing (5-8, 185) joined by senior Tytus Morrisett (6-0, 180) as the featured running backs.
Grubb completed 25 of 39 passes for 353 yards and three TD strikes last season. Downing ran for 611 yards and nine scores and Morrisett rushed for 244 yards and a pair of scores.
What adds to those players’ potential is an offensive line that returns completely intact to give the Comets what Edwards noted without hesitation was their biggest offensive strength: experience.
“We lost zero offensive linemen to graduation which is really exciting,” Edwards said. “So, we’ve got depth, we’ve got experience, and they’re probably the most physical offensive line that I’ve coached here.”
Two seniors and three juniors return to anchor the O-line, with senior Asher Walden (6-0, 225) at center. To his left will be senior Elijah Moon (6-2, 350) at tackle and junior Will Keisling (5-11, 235) at guard. A pair of juniors will man the right side with A.J. Wiles (6-1, 260) at guard and Clayton Watkins (6-1, 240) at tackle.
Others in the mix for O-line slots are senior Ethan Schuldt (6-0, 250), juniors Jase Spencer (5-11, 205), Nathan Herr (6-3, 230) and Niko Bailey (6-2, 210), and sophomore Gatlin Hewitt (6-0, 240).
“We’re pretty excited,” Edwards said. “When you’ve got an offensive line that is completely returning and they’re veterans, that makes you pretty comfortable no matter what offense you’re going to try to run.”
That said, the Comets will rely heavily on utilizing the same spread offense that has found success in past seasons.
Grubb will have plenty of targets to choose from, beginning with senior Eli Elkins (5-11, 180) and junior Ethan Jones (5-10, 180) as slot receivers. Elkins had 35 grabs for 634 yards and eight scores last season. Jones caught 13 passes for 178 yards and three TDs.
A combination of juniors Evan Monize (6-2, 165) and Drew Monize (6-2, 170) and senior Jacob Cooper (6-4, 150) will rotate at the other two receiver spots, while junior Hayden Smith (6-1, 170) and sophomores T.J. Weeks (5-11, 150), and Josh Fike (6-0, 165) could work into the receiving corp as well.
Jones, along with sophomore Austin Roberts (6-0, 180), could each see time backing up Grubb at QB, while junior Makhai Reed (5-10, 180) is another option at running back.
“Last year we were pretty balanced,” Edwards said. “We ran the ball well and we passed the ball well. We want to try to do that again.”
A defensive unit that posted four shutouts — the most of any squad since the 1977 Comets posted five — returns plenty of potential with a 3-4 front that Edwards noted will shift at times based on opponents.
Up front will be senior Blaine Kolb (6-2, 250) at nose tackle and senior Zain Graber (6-1, 220) and junior Bryce Buckley (5-8, 190) holding down defensive end spots.
Walden and junior Jaeden Hannah (6-0, 180) are penciled in at middle linebacker spots, with brothers Tytus and junior Tallan Morrisett (5-9, 160) at outside linebacker spots.
Sophomore Camryn Smith (5-9, 150) and Reed will line up at cornerback, and Elkins and Jones are set to fill the safety slots. Elkins was a 2018 Class 2A junior all-state pick.
“I don’t think we’ll be quite as fast but I think we’re stronger, I think we’re probably more physical,” Edwards said of his defense. “I think our secondary is a little bit more experienced. It’s going to be an aggressive, fly-to-the-ball, try to cause some turnovers defense like we had last year.”
Another huge return for the Comets will be the big boot of senior kicker Lance VanMatre (6-1, 180), who was 40 of 45 on PATs, split the uprights on 6 of 8 field goal attempts, and averaged an impressive 44 yards per punt last season. He was a Class 2A junior all-state pick. Junior Kyle McCreary (5-8, 140), will share punting duties with VanMatre.
The Comets finished second behind Sheridan in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last year. Eastern’s only regular season loss came to Sheridan, 16-7.
Eastern’s Class 2A Sectional 36 bracket includes Alexandria, Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel and Tipton. Eastbrook was the Class 2A state runner-up last year.
