Eastern’s football program set the bar high with a successful 2018 campaign, and then proceeded to catapult over that bar last year in one of its best seasons in school history.
The Comets romped to their first undefeated regular season since 1974, set a school record for most wins in a season, and claimed the Hoosier Heartland Conference title for the team’s first conference crown since 1984.
The team also strung together its best postseason run in decades, winning a pair of sectional games in exciting fashion before falling to eventual 2A state runner-up Eastbrook in the Sectional 36 championship.
With 16 out of 22 starters back from that 11-1 squad, Eastern has the potential of stringing together another special run.
“We’re hoping that experience pays off,” Comet coach Josh Edwards said. “We want to build on it. Very wonderful season. We had a great time, great leaders, great kids.
“But you look at our history at Eastern and we still don’t have a sectional championship. We fell one game short of that, and that’s our ultimate goal. That’s what these kids are hoping we at least get the opportunity to play for, to get back to that sectional championship game and give ourselves another crack at that.”
Eastern doesn’t return just numbers from last year’s squad; the Comets return a bulk of their star talent.
Senior Zane Downing, last season’s Kokomo Tribune All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, returns to power a Comets offense that averaged 39.1 points per game last season. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound workhorse rushed for 1,783 yards and 25 touchdowns on 243 carries last year.
“He’s a guy that lives, eats and breathes football,” Edwards said. “He not only can run and has moves but he’s also very powerful.”
Senior Makhai Reed (5-10, 180) returns to complement Downing in the backfield. Reed ran for 601 yards and seven scores last year.
Junior Josh Fike (6-1, 180) and freshman Jayden Eagle (5-8, 185) will also see carries for the Comets.
Three starters return up front on the Comets’ strong offensive line in seniors A.J. Wiles (6-1, 245), Clayton Watkins (6-2, 240) and Will Keisling (6-0, 250).
Keisling will be snapping at center, Wiles will man the left guard and Watkins is at right tackle. Sophomore Reid Keisling (6-0, 220) is penciled in at right guard, while senior Nathan Herr (6-4, 215) and sophomore Elijah Buckley (5-9, 230) will provide a two-man rotation at left tackle. Edwards noted that he has five or six more players who could figure into the O-line rotation as well.
Junior Austin Roberts (6-1, 190) and freshman Eli Edwards (6-4, 197) will both see time at quarterback in the Comets’ spread offense.
Roberts completed 28 of 45 passes for 363 yard and five TDs against three interceptions in limited action at keeper last year.
Josh Edwards noted that his son Eli “is committed 365 days a year to football. He lives it. I don’t know if he’ll be the guy that starts off, but he’s definitely going to be getting some snaps on Fridays.
“I’ve got a very nice luxury this year,” Edwards added, “that I’ve got Austin who I’ve got confidence in him running all of our offense. He got some starts last year when Nolan Grubb was out. But Austin can also do a lot of other things for us. We can play him at H-back he can slide into a slot receiver. And we’ve got another very capable quarterback with Eli who can come in and do some things for us.”
At wide receiver, senior brothers Drew Monize (6-2, 180) and Evan Monize (6-2, 175) will handle the outer X and Z receiver spots while junior T.J. Weeks (6-0, 150) will see time at one of those spots as well.
The twin Monize brothers finished with nearly identical receiving numbers last year, with Evan snagging 15 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown and Drew hauling in the same number of targets for 248 yards.
Reed and Eagle will factor in as slot receivers, while senior Hayden Smith (6-1, 180), juniors Karson West (6-2, 180), Bradie Porter (5-9, 155) and Dillinger Porter (5-10, 170), and sophomore Gabe Monize (5-7, 150) are all in the mix for receiver spots as well.
Senior Kyle McCreary (5-7, 160) is back to handle kicking and punting duties.
Defensively, the Comets return a pair of key playmakers in seniors Jaeden Hannah (6-0, 180) and Tallan Morrisett (5-10, 170) and they will factor heavily into the Comets’ 3-4 scheme.
“What’s pretty awesome about having those guys back is we have not only their leadership but they’ve got the tournament experience now, which we’ve been lacking,” Edwards said.
Hannah, a middle linebacker, led a Comets defense that surrendered 12.0 points per game last season with 114.5 tackles that included 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Morrisett, an outside linebacker, was second on the team in tackles with 60.5 including eight for loss, had an area-best 10.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Elijah Buckley will join Hannah as the other middle linebacker. Joining Morrisett at OLB is Reed, while Eli Edwards and Bradie Porter will be No. 2s on the depth chart. Senior Luke Hetzner (6-1, 160) will also see time at OLB.
Eastern’s front three consists of a pair of returning starters in Wiles and Bryce Buckley (5-8, 190) along with a mix of Reid Keisling, senior James Hibschman (5-11, 215) and juniors Gatlin Hewitt (6-2, 250) and Owen Glover (5-10, 200).
The Comets’ defensive secondary will include a combination of Fike, Roberts, West, Gabe Monize, Evan Monize, Dillinger Porter and sophomore Jaiden Redman (6-0, 160).
While Edwards noted his biggest concern as O-line and MLB depth, he hopes that his squad’s strengths — experience, seniority and good overall numbers with 61 players on the roster — will boost the Comets to a repeat as HHC champ.
“That’s obviously one of our goals,” Edwards said. “I think Sheridan will be tough again. I think Clinton Prairie will be pretty solid, I think the conference will be improved. We’d like to repeat but we can’t be stagnant. We’ve got to continue to improve.”
