Eastern’s football team struck first and never gave up the lead against Taylor Friday night in a 48-20 victory at Taylor Memorial Field.
Eastern got on the board first as Jayden Eagle scored on a 12-yard run with 1:00 left for a 7-0 lead. The Titans trimmed the margin to a point on a long TD pass from Jaylen Harris to Mekhi McGee with 8:12 left in the second quarter. Eagle then scored on a three-yard run to push the Comet lead to 13-6.
Eli Edwards set up the next Comet score by recovering a fumble and running in from eight yards out for a 20-6 lead. Eastern closed the scoring in the first half when Ethan Hasting hit Clayton Kelley for a 24-yard TD pass as time expired in the half for a 27-6 lead.
Taylor’s Jay Patterson ripped off a 58-yard TD run to open the action in the third quarter and a two-point conversion cut the margin to 13 points at 27-14.
Eastern then pushed its lead further out with three TD passes by Edwards in the third period. He passed to Braylon Word for a 31-yard score, then threw to Kelley for a 15-yard TD and hit Ryder DeYoung with an 8-yard pass for a 48-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Taylor scored on a 20-yard TD pass from Harris to McGee.
The Comets (3-1) moved to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference ahead of next Friday’s league showdown at Class A No. 8 Carroll, which is unbeaten. Taylor is 0-4, 0-2 in the HHC.
CASS 21, TIPTON 0
The visiting Kings blanked Tipton in the Hoosier Conference East Division opener for both clubs.
After a scoreless first period, Cass scored with 11:00 left before halftime on a five-yard TD pass from L.J. Hillis to Tyson Good, and that 6-0 advantage held at halftime.
Cooper Frey scored a pair of TDs in the second half as the Kings put the game away to move to 4-0 overall.
Frey finished with 74 yards on 17 carries and Haden McClain had 74 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Breyton Hensley had eight tackles, McClain had six tackles and McClain and Good each had an interception as the Kings posted their second shutout of the season.
The Kings host Northwestern next Friday while the Blue Devils (2-2) host Class 2A No. 7 Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division HC game.
H. HEIGHTS 55, NW 20
Hamilton Heights went up 13-0 before a 39-yard reverse by Northwestern trimmed the lead to six points at 13-7 in the second quarter. After two more Heights scores, Northwestern connected on a 25-yard TD pass to cut the Heights lead to 27-14 with :58 left in the first half.
The Tigers tacked on another score in the second half. Northwestern fell to 1-3, 0-1 in the Hoosier Conference East. Heights is 3-1, 1-0 in the HC East.
Next week, Heights hosts Western, and Northwestern visits Cass.
PERU 19, N. MIAMI 8
Peru scored three TDs in the first half to take control and maintained a 19-0 lead until deep in the third quarter.
Tanner Boggs opened the scoring for the Bengal Tigers with a TD and a 6-0 Peru lead with 5:19 left in the first quarter. Matt Roettger then connected with Braxton Strong for a passing TD for a 12-0 lead, and Alex Ross punched in another score with :57 left before halftime and a 19-0 advantage.
The Bengal Tigers (2-2) moved to 2-1 in the Three Rivers Conference ahead of next Friday’s home date with arch rival Maconaquah. North Miami fell to 2-2, 1-2 in the TRC.
MAC 53, WHITKO 8
The Braves quickly overwhelmed winless Whitko, opening a 33-0 lead after a quarter and taking a 46-0 advantage into halftime, ensuring a running clock in the second half. Maconaquah added a TD for a 53-0 lead after three quarters.
The Braves moved to 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in the TRC ahead of next week’s date at arch rival Peru. Whitko is 0-4, 0-3 TRC.
CARROLL 43, S. WELLS 6
Carroll wasted no time taking control against a non-league opponent. The Cougars got up 13-0 in the first quarter and took a 36-0 lead into halftime for a running clock in the second half.
The Class A No. 8 Cougars are 4-0 overall as they return to HHC action next week when they host three-time defending league champ Eastern. Southern Wells fell to 0-4.
Cl. Prairie 54, TRI-CENTRAL 28
Clinton Prairie got off to a quick start, going up 16-0 before Tri-Central answered with a Gatlin Hinkle TD with 9:26 left in the first half. Clinton Prairie then scored two more TDs in the second period to take a 32-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, TC scored on a 54-yard keeper by Felix Perez and trailed 46-14 after three quarters. Daetyn Horn scored a TD in the fourth and the Trojans added another score in the final frame.
The Trojans fell to 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the HHC and host Delphi next Friday. CP improved to 4-0, 2-0 HHC.
