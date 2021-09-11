Eastern’s Dillinger Porter celebrates in the end zone after a 32-yard touchdown on a pass from Eli Edwards in the Comets’ 61-13 victory over Taylor on Friday night at Cogdell Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Mehki McGee (1) is brought down by Eastern’s Demetrius Wooden during Friday’s HHC game at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
COMETS RUN AWAY
FOOTBALL: Eastern overwhelms Taylor in Titans' season debut
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Taylor’s football team finally got a chance to take the field for its season opener Friday night against Eastern.
Unfortunately, the Titans ran into a Comets squad playing in mid- to late-season form at Cogdell Field.
Eastern put on an offensive clinic, pounced on Taylor’s miscues, and defensively stymied the Titans for most of the night, cruising to a 61-13 Hoosier Heartland Conference win.
The Comets (3-1, 2-0 HHC) won their 17th straight conference game dating back to 2018 with big plays early and often out of the gate, needing just 10 total plays to jump out 21-0 in the first quarter and leading 54-6 at the half.
Eastern finished the game with 511 total yards, churning out 369 of those in the first half.
“We tried to keep things pretty vanilla because we’re trying to fix a few things that we’re not executing correctly in our blocking schemes,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “So we wanted to come out and run our basic inside zone running game. Then we got to the edge a couple times and so those are all basic plays we were just trying to clean up with a couple guys not getting up to the second level. We felt like we did a nice job there.”
Without a doubt. The Comets rushed for 360 yards on the night. Jayden Eagle set the tone for Eastern’s ground game early, picking up 63 yards on the Comets’ opening drive that included a 48-yard gain to set up first-and-goal at the three. He punched through on the next play for the Comets’ first score with 7:41 showing.
Eagle added an 81-yard TD run on the opening play of the Comets’ third drive. He finished with 166 yards on just five carries.
Josh Fike finished with 85 yards on eight carries including a two-yard score. Sophomore Andrew Glassburn rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Eastern also found success in the air as quarterback Eli Edwards finished with 105 yards and three touchdown strikes on a highly efficient 7-of-9 passing night.
“I felt like our receivers really caught the ball well,” Josh Edwards said. “That’s been an area we’ve really been trying to improve on. We had quite a few drops the first two weeks and so that’s been an area of focus for us. We want to run the ball, but we want teams to know we’re going to throw it as well.”
That was definitely the balance Eastern showed. Edwards connected with Austin Roberts on a 12-yard TD on the Comets’ second possession, hit Dillinger Porter with a fantastic 32-yard grab to make it 27-0 early in the second quarter, and found T.J Weeks for a 19-yard score that made it 34-6 just over two minutes later.
Its opener delayed three times, Taylor (0-1, 0-1 HHC) looked shell-shocked out the gate, punting on its first three possessions.
“It’s a tough situation,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “We did scrimmage but that’s gone. Three weeks off and there’s nothing you can do about that. Really, it’s Week 1 for us. I mean, it is what it is.
“I thought in the first quarter we did a lot of good things. There’s areas we need to work on. We just have to get better in a lot of areas. Offensive line has to get better and we’re not there yet, obviously. I mean they just blitzed and blitzed and blitzed, which is what I would do against a weak offensive line. We’ve just got to get better up front. They’re a good football team and I don’t want to take anything away from them, but we provided them with a lot of assistance.”
After the three punts on its opening drives, Taylor turned the ball over on its next five possessions to close out the first half. The Comets capitalized on two of those turnovers, with Roberts returning an interception 30 yards for a pick-six and Fike recovering a fumble and taking it 28 yards to the house.
Sophomore kicker Ethan Hasting turned in a 6-of-6 passing night for 46 yards at QB stepping in for Eli Edwards in the second half with a running clock in place. Ten different Comets made catches in the game.
The Titans found success offensively thanks to a pair of big plays.
Jav’Aire Patterson ripped off an 80-yard run to put Taylor on the board in the second quarter and Mehki McGee hauled in a 73-yard TD from Michael Pemberton late in the game. Pemberton completed 11 of 18 passes with two picks for 121 yards. McGee had seven receptions for 113 yards.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had anything like that around here,” Ousley said of McGee’s receiving numbers. “I thought we did some good things on offense, some good things in the running game in spurts. I thought we took advantage of the short passing game.”
