GREENTOWN — Its starting quarterback standing on the sideline with crutches, Eastern’s football squad faced a halftime deficit as well as an opportunity to stare down and overcome adversity in Friday’s season opener with Oak Hill at Cogdell Field.
The Comets rose to the occasion, scoring 20 unanswered points over the final two quarters to overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit and top the Golden Eagles 23-7 for their third straight win in the 23-year old Week 1 rivalry.
Out of the locker room after the half, Eastern’s veteran offensive line stepped up and junior running back Zane Downing stepped through. Downing finished with 150 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, with 103 yards and both of his scores coming over the final 24 minutes.
“We didn’t change anything,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said of the squad’s halftime adjustments. “Our game plan was going to be to run the ball because our quarterback is out.”
Edwards and the team knew ahead of Friday they would be without starting QB Nolan Grubb, who injured his ankle in practice.
“We challenged the O-line. We drew it up on the whiteboard. There was no yelling and screaming. We said, ‘Here it is, you want to win this game, it’s on you five guys.’ And I tell you what, from what you could see they responded and it was great.”
After forcing Oak Hill into a quick three-and-out to open the second half, Eastern put together the game-defining drive, an 11-play, 69-yard drive that saw Downing pick up 62 yards on eight carries including a 4-yard TD rush to cap the drive and put the Comets up 9-7 following a blocked PAT attempt.
“I felt like our conditioning really paid off in the second half,” Edwards said. “I think Oak Hill got tired and our guys elevated once they saw them getting tired and it was huge.”
The Comets added a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to pull away, the first coming on a dazzling Eli Elkins 24-yard catch in the end zone from sophomore quarterback Austin Roberts.
“Huge catch and a huge throw from a sophomore quarterback,” Edwards said. “We were grinding the ball and we took one shot and then knew we still had three downs after that to get first down. That was kind of the seal right there.”
Downing added a one-yard score with 3:05 to play to close out the game.
Elkins finished with four grabs for 73 yards and also had a pair of rushes for 20 yards. Roberts completed 6 of 12 passes with no interceptions for 80 yards, while the Comets defense held the Eagles to 67 total yards, including negative-14 on the ground.
