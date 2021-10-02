SHARPSVILLE — Eastern’s football team rode a dominant first half to a 41-6 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night as the Comets remained unbeaten in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
The Comets (6-1, 5-0 HHC) scored touchdowns on all six of their possessions in the first half to build a commanding 41-0 lead and trigger a running clock.
“We had to get better from last week. We played OK, but we were pretty sloppy,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said, referring to a 49-20 victory over Clinton Central. “I feel like [Friday], we came out and we were physical. That was kind of our emphasis this week in practice. I felt like last week, we were a little flat up front on both sides of the ball so we upped the intensity in practice.”
Eastern set the tone for its 20th straight HHC win with a nearly flawless first quarter. The Comets ran 24 plays, picked up nine first downs, gained 162 yards and scored three touchdowns while holding the Trojans to 11 plays, three first downs and 35 yards.
Quarterback Eli Edwards capped Eastern’s first drive with a 3-yard TD run, Josh Fike had a 1-yard TD plunge on the second drive and Jayden Eagle had a 33-yard TD burst on the third drive.
Eastern quickly put it away in the second quarter with three more scores. Eli Edwards fired a 9-yard TD pass to T.J. Weeks, Austin Roberts scampered for a 16-yard TD and Eagle had a five-yard TD run.
“I feel like we spread the ball around really well,” Josh Edwards said. “I think we had five different guys score the ball and that’s what we want to do in our offense, kind of spread the ball around so there’s no one focal point. ... I feel like we were clicking pretty well. I was pretty happy with that.”
Eastern’s defense had three takeaways in the opening half. Eli Edwards had a fumble recovery in the first quarter and Bradie Porter and Weeks had interceptions in the second quarter. Roberts’ TD run came immediately after Weeks’ pick.
The Trojans (2-5, 0-5 HHC) simply had no answers for the Comets in the half.
“With the big class we graduated last year, we have a bunch of new kids, and when you play a good team like that, they expose your young kids, and they did that to us,” TC coach Shane Arnold said.
With a running clock, the Trojans had just one possession in the second half, but they made the most of it with a 12-play drive that Daetyn Horn capped with a 1-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter.
“We had a talk at halftime about want-to,” Arnold said. “Football is a game of want-to. You have to want to do it. It’s not pretty, it’s ugly. Right now, we have a team full of really nice kids. But when they put on football helmets, we just don’t have that tenacity right now. That’s part of the youthfulness and inexperience. But I thought our drive in the second half, we showed we can do it, we just have to want to do it.”
Horn finished with 96 yards.
For the Comets, Eagle led the way with 141 rushing yards on 11 carries, all in the first half as the Comets went with backups in the second half. Fike had 64 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards and Eli Edwards had 67 passing yards and 20 rushing yards.
“I know [the Trojans] were missing a few guys, but their kids played hard and they didn’t quit. I tip my hat to them and coach Arnold and his staff,” Josh Edwards said.
Eastern now turns its attention to Sheridan (5-2, 4-1). The Comets host the Blackhawks next week and Eastern can clinch at least a share of its third straight HHC title with a win.
Josh Edwards said the Comets need another good week of practice to prepare for Sheridan — and the rugged Sectional 36 beyond that. No. 2-ranked Eastbrook and No. 4 Tipton loom large in the sectional.
“We need to take our game to the next level if we hope to beat Sheridan and if we hope to get to the sectional championship again,” he said.
