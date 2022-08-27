Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs in for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Greentown. Eagle ran for 252 yards to help Eastern top Northwestern 53-30 in a battle between two former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Brayden Pyle and Sam Craig wrap up Eastern ballcarrier Gabe Monize in a football game on Aug. 26, 2022, at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Comets win wild one
FOOTBALL: Eastern scores final 27 points to beat NW in shootout
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs in for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Greentown. Eagle ran for 252 yards to help Eastern top Northwestern 53-30 in a battle between two former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Brayden Pyle and Sam Craig wrap up Eastern ballcarrier Gabe Monize in a football game on Aug. 26, 2022, at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Correction: This article has been updated from its original form to correct Brock Shank's passing yards.
GREENTOWN — When Eastern’s Jayden Eagle hauled in the opening kickoff and took it 85 yards to paydirt, it looked like the Comets’ renewed rivalry with Northwestern on the gridiron might pack quite a punch Friday night.
And that it did.
Eagle’s opening score set off a frenzied first half at Cogdell Field, full of fireworks on and off the field. The Comets set off thundering pyrotechnics on each of Eagle’s four first-half scores, Northwestern sophomore quarterback Brock Shank countered with an aerial assault, and tempers flared as players got chippy on the field.
By the time the dust cleared at the end of the night, Eastern had prevailed 53-30 in a slugfest that set the stage for a rivalry for years to come.
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball in for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards looks to get out of NW's clutches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Brock Shank looks to throw off a pass before being brought down by Eastern's Reid Keisling.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs in for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Greentown. Eagle ran for 252 yards to help Eastern top Northwestern 53-30 in a battle between two former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Brayden Pyle and Sam Craig wrap up Eastern ballcarrier Gabe Monize in a football game on Aug. 26, 2022, at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards gets locked up by Northwestern defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize pushes through NW's defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize pushes through NW's defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball past NW defense for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Gabe Felix-Craig runs the ball for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards tosses a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell pushes through Eastern defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Connor Austin carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell carries the ball and pushes for a first down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Joe Ventura is taken down by Eastern's Elijah Buckley.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Brock Shank throws a pass for Northwestern.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Matthan McGriff makes a catch and runs into the endzone for a touchdown to end the first half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize breaks up a pass to NW's Connor Austin.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Jonathon Keeney takes down Eastern's Ethan Hasting.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle goes flying as NW's Lincoln Cardwell pulls him down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards runs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Sam Craig breaks up a pass to Eastern's Gabe Monize.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle looks to get out of NW's clutches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Brock Shank throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Andrew Cavazos tackles NW's Sam Craig and causes him to fumble the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Keaton Musgrave grabs a Northwestern fumble as Eastern's Andrew Cavazos tackles NW's Sam Craig.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Keaton Musgrave celebrates after recovering a Northwestern fumble.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Northwestern football
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball in for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards looks to get out of NW's clutches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Brock Shank looks to throw off a pass before being brought down by Eastern's Reid Keisling.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs in for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Greentown. Eagle ran for 252 yards to help Eastern top Northwestern 53-30 in a battle between two former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Brayden Pyle and Sam Craig wrap up Eastern ballcarrier Gabe Monize in a football game on Aug. 26, 2022, at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards gets locked up by Northwestern defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize pushes through NW's defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize pushes through NW's defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball past NW defense for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Gabe Felix-Craig runs the ball for a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards tosses a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell pushes through Eastern defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Connor Austin carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cole Cardwell carries the ball and pushes for a first down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Joe Ventura is taken down by Eastern's Elijah Buckley.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Brock Shank throws a pass for Northwestern.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Matthan McGriff makes a catch and runs into the endzone for a touchdown to end the first half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Gabe Monize breaks up a pass to NW's Connor Austin.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Jonathon Keeney takes down Eastern's Ethan Hasting.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle goes flying as NW's Lincoln Cardwell pulls him down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards runs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Sam Craig breaks up a pass to Eastern's Gabe Monize.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle looks to get out of NW's clutches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Brock Shank throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Andrew Cavazos tackles NW's Sam Craig and causes him to fumble the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Keaton Musgrave grabs a Northwestern fumble as Eastern's Andrew Cavazos tackles NW's Sam Craig.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Keaton Musgrave celebrates after recovering a Northwestern fumble.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It was a great game,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We went through a lot of adversity in this game. We had a lot of guys come out and had a lot of sophomores stepping up and making huge stops.
“Northwestern did a great job. Those guys were well prepared. But I felt like our kids responded well to the adversity when we had some key pieces out. When we got down in the third quarter, their mentality was basically, ‘No, this isn’t happening.’”
The Comets (1-1) closed the game with 27 unanswered points.
Trailing 26-24 at the half, Northwestern (1-1) opened the third quarter with a calculated drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock and culminated with Cole Cardwell’s 4-yard TD, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game, 30-26. Cardwell rushed for 49 yards on the 80-yard drive as Northwestern mixed passes with the run after punishing the Comets in the air in the first half.
Shank finished with 260 yards on 13-of-30 passing, throwing for 179 and three touchdown tosses to Gabe Felix-Craig, Connor Austin and Matthan McGriff in the first half.
“We knew we needed to throw against their defense,” Northwestern coach Rob Patchett said. “As we succeeded with that, they switched up defenses and we were able to run Cole more.”
Cardwell finished with 130 yards on 26 carries.
Eagle’s fifth touchdown of the game put the Comets up 38-30 with 1:32 showing in the third quarter and Eastern built on the lead from there with a pair of Edwards TD passes, one each to Ian Hewitt and Clayton Kelley, to seal the win.
Eagle finished with 252 yards on 25 carries. Edwards was an efficient 9 of 12 through the air for 96 yards with one pick. Edwards also ran for 58 yards, scoring on a one-yard keeper near the end of the third quarter to put the Comets back on top for good at 32-30.
The difference maker down the stretch to Patchett was obvious.
“Numbers. We dressed 28, 29 kids [Friday] and most of them go both ways but like I told them, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. I just think we wore down at the end there. And the Eagle kid had a great game. He was certainly a difference maker.”
