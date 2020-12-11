At the moments Western’s Jerry Padgett and Eastern’s Zane Downing would take possession of the ball and look to gain ground, the two standout senior running backs had to take a lot of moving parts into consideration as they approached the line of scrimmage.
“What I look for is, I’d say the play ahead of me — whether that is my linemen kicking out, trying to find a crease,” Padgett said. “When you have a dominant offensive line and you have that crease, you can bust big runs out. That’s pretty much how we were successful with running the ball so much is our offensive line dominated every game.”
Padgett didn’t usually hit top speed instantly, instead he was watching openings develop before making a move
“I believe to be a good running back, you have to have a lot of patience,” he said. “You have to know when’s the right time, when to bang it or when to stay patient and wait for something to open up. Obviously if it’s third and one, you’re not going to be that patient. But I believe in setting the blocks up, as well as reading the defense for big cutbacks.”
Downing was looking for openings too, with the same objective, but with a different approach in order to exploit his traits.
“The first thing that I look for after I get the ball is probably a specific hole that the play design is going to, and after that, I’ll be looking for any kind of cutback or misplacement by the defense, and after that the second and third level so we can get more yards,” Downing said.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards put a lot of faith in Downing’s ability to read the openings for maximum yardage.
“I’d say something about our offense is I have a little more educated freedom as far as cutbacks go and looking for holes,” Downing said. “I’d say with how dominant our line was over the course of the year, they made great holes. I was able to find a lot of great cutbacks and cuts as the year went on.”
Downing opened the season with a bang by rushing for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Eastern’s 13-0 victory over Oak Hill on Aug. 21.
Padgett followed suit by rushing for 276 yards and two touchdowns in Western’s 34-19 victory over Kokomo the following night.
They continued on parallel tracks all season. Downing had additional 200-yard games against Blackford, Delphi and Alexandria. Padgett exploded for 300-yard games against Northwestern and Rensselaer and had 200-yard games against Hamilton Heights and Tipton.
They closed in similar fashion. Panther workhorse Padgett capped the season with an area-best 2,098 yards — 209.8 per game. The Comets’ Downing finished with a school-record 2,014 yards — 201.4 per game. Padgett had 26 touchdown runs and 28 total scores. Downing had 27 TD runs and 30 total.
For their careers, Downing had 4,495 rushing yards and Padgett had 4,480. Both are school records.
The paralleled excellence continues with their selections as co-Most Valuable Players of the Kokomo Tribune All-Area Team.
4,112
Padgett and Downing combined for 4,112 yards this season, each riding dominant lines and exploiting their individual strengths.
“I think the biggest thing you see with Zane is physically on the field is his change in direction and his agility,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “He’s a kid that can hit the hole and make several kids miss in a matter of seconds.
“And then he’s a kid that was able to hit top-end speed within about 10 yards. Also, along with him mentally you get a kid who understands the entire concept of the offense as far as blocking schemes, so that helps him know where there might be openings, where there might be cutback lanes.”
Each ripped off yards in chunks with regularity. Downing averaged a whopping 8.6 yards per carry. Padgett churned for 7.8 yards per carry.
“Jerry has a good combination of power and speed, so he’s really hard to bring down with one guy because he’s so strong and powerful, but he also has the ability to run away from you as well,” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
Stewart said Padgett’s power comes from a “really, really strong lower body” and he’s worked to get faster.
“He’s done a lot of stuff to improve his speed and be the best he can be,” Stewart said. “He’s deceptively fast. I think the big thing is he reads his blocks really well and when he accelerates he’s full speed right away, and it hurts the angles the defense has on him because it’s almost like he accelerates so quickly they take a poor angle to tackle him.”
THE “BEASTS”
Running backs don’t gain 2,000 yards in a vacuum. Both Padgett and Downing run behind dominant, senior-heavy lines.
“They’ve been absolutely amazing,” Padgett said. “Football starts up front with offensive linemen and I believe this year we had a great group of guys that no matter what, they would do their job and do it for the best of their abilities, and it would open up running lanes for me or our QB or any other skill runner. We came out on top in almost all of our games because our guys were stronger, more physical and wanted to beat the guy across from them.
“Their mentality is what makes them very good players. Obviously their size — if you look across the board our guys are easily outmatching anybody else they play in height and size, and that group of seniors on the offensive line … I just think those three aspects helped us a lot.”
Western’s line play is spearheaded by senior guards Braydon Erb, the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, and Coby Tuggle and senior tackle Daniel Marley.
Eastern also has three seniors on the offensive line, occupying the center spot and the two tackles.
“We had three starting linemen that had started the year prior, all of them were seniors that were great friends of mine, and two sophomores that started,” Downing said. “Having experience like that is huge. They’re physically strong in the weight room, they’re extremely smart guys that knew the game plan and followed it to a T.”
Downing said he primarily ran behind the three seniors.
“A.J. Wiles, Will Keisling and Clay Watkins were the three guys who were the three returning starters and they are all beasts, to say the least,” Downing said.
“It’s such a selfless position the line is and I’m so grateful for all the linemen. But what they do is they just go in with their hearts and minds that we’re going to go and beat the guy across from us every play so our team can win. That’s what we need in all positions.”
13 AND 15
Downing put up big numbers this season while wearing the Comet 13 on his chest for the final time, and Padgett did the same in the Panther 15 jersey. Each number has a story.
“Thirteen is a family number from my grandpa Stan [Downing], all the way down to me, we’ve been wearing it. And [former Eastern star] Josiah Price, who headed to Michigan State and the NFL, he also wore that number before I got there,” he said.
“I started wearing 13 as soon as I was able to from baseball little league all the way through, and when I started playing football, as soon as I could get it, I got it.”
Padgett drew inspiration on how to be an effective back from one of his favorite players, and wanted his college number as a result.
“[Dallas Cowboys RB] Ezekiel Elliott, when he was at Ohio State, I kind of based my game off of him,” the two-time area rushing champion said. “In college and high school and in the NFL he’s kind of a patient runner. He can go over the top of people, he can run over people. I try to base my game off of him, try to add it to my own arsenal. That’s why I wanted to wear No. 15 coming into high school.”
END OF THE ROAD
Downing has been riding a tremendous upsurge in Eastern football. The Comets were 29-4 in his three years as a full-time varsity player. That’s by far the best stretch in program history since the 1960s.
“It’s been awesome, just being able to see the success we’ve been able to have and the community come and support us,” said Downing, who was the 2019 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
“I’d say something that’s great about playing with our teammates, the group of seniors we’ve got, we’ve all been together since our seventh or eighth grade year. So playing with guys that I’ve been with for five or six years is really special.”
Padgett grew up with his current senior teammates and said many of them played a variety of sports together, and were even coached by three of their dads coming up through the Western system. It created a bond through the highs and lows, culminating in an 8-2 season as seniors. The Panthers were 21-9 in his three seasons as a varsity back.
Padgett highlighted a few games that stood out as favorites, “but not just that, every game. Putting on Western’s football gear and being a part of that culture and that environment, it’s a big deal to me and I bought in. I worked for not just four years but my whole life to be able to play in high school and I had a great time doing that.”
