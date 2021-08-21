GREENTOWN — The Eastern football team’s long winning streak is over.
Oak Hill made sure to leave little doubt.
The Comets’ streak of 19 regular-season wins dating back to 2018 came to a halt Friday night as the visiting Golden Eagles raced out to a 28-0 lead just over 15 minutes in and went on to post a 42-20 victory.
Oak Hill’s win also broke a four-game losing streak in the teams’ annual Week 1 rivalry.
“Really proud of our guys,” Oak Hill coach Bud Ozmun said. “Gotta give Eastern credit. A lot of young guys and they really stayed in there and battled. The score was a little lopsided at the end, but it really turned into being a pretty competitive game.”
It looked like it might turn out to be anything but competitive as Oak Hill rode Kyle Turanchick to the big early lead.
The Oak Hill junior punched in his first score from a yard out less than two minutes into the game as the Eagles opened on the Eastern 48 and wasted little time.
Turanchick broke loose for a 30-yard score on Oak Hill’s next possession, scooped up a fumble and raced 40 yards to paydirt after that, and tacked on a 44-yard TD run with 8:50 showing in the second quarter.
Eastern seemed shell-shocked out of the gate, struggling on offense, missing plays on defense, and piling up penalties on both sides of the ball. For the game, the Comets racked up 12 penalties totaling 100 yards.
“That’s kind of what we saw last week in our scrimmage, the first 15 plays were pretty shaky,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We’ve got some holes we’ve got to fill. I really thought we’d come out better [Friday] than we did. But the good thing that we were able to see from the sideline is that it’s all fixable.
“Stupid, silly penalties on our part that brought first downs and pretty good plays back,” Edwards added. “Just missed assignments and missed tackles. Things that we can fix. That’s the good thing that I take out of the first 20 [minutes]. But again, when you’re down 28-0 after 20 minutes, you’re in trouble.”
Eastern started to find its groove late in the first half when Eli Edwards connected with Clayton Kelley on a 6-yard TD pass that put the Comets on the board with :14.9 to play.
Eastern then opened the second half with a strong drive, culminating in Jayden Eagle’s 36-yard TD run to make it 28-13.
That was as close as Eastern would get. Oak Hill fumbled and punted on its next two possessions but the Comets couldn’t capitalize.
“We had missed opportunities,” Josh Edwards said. “We had a chance to cut it to 28-20. I felt like we had a lot of sophomores on the field who grew up [Friday]. And I feel like we had some great senior leadership. I want to point out Gatlin Hewitt, one of our offensive and defensive linemen who really stepped up. He did a great job in the huddle.”
Turanchick finished with 186 yards and five TDs on 20 carries.
“We felt like our strength is running the ball,” Ozmun said. “We’ve got a pretty experienced offensive line. We felt like we needed to come out and establish a running game and we were able to do it early.”
Oak Hill salted the game with another Turanchick TD and an Austin Lawrence 20-yard interception return to the end zone.
Eli Edwards connected with Ian Hewitt for a 22-yard score with 1:18 remaining.
Eastern finished with more total yards (348) than Oak Hill (318). Josh Fike led the Comets’ ground game with 104 yards on 18 carries and Eagle had 99 yards on 15 totes.
Eli Edwards finished 11 of 24 with two interceptions, throwing for 102 yards and a pair of scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.