The Hoosier Conference begins football division play tonight. In the East Division, there are two matchups: Class 2A No. 5 Tipton at Cass, and Northwestern at Hamilton Heights.
Also tonight, Kokomo visits McCutcheon for a North Central Conference game and Taylor visits Eastern for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game (and Taylor’s season opener after three canceled games). Tri-Central, Peru and Maconaquah have conference games as well.
The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Kokomo at McCutcheon
• Northwestern at Ham. Heights
• Taylor at Eastern
• Tipton at Cass
• Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
• Peru at North Miami
• Whitko at Maconaquah
• 7:30 — Carroll at Southern Wells
SATURDAY
• 1 p.m. — Western at New Castle
