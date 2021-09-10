KT sports logo with football

The Hoosier Conference begins football division play tonight. In the East Division, there are two matchups: Class 2A No. 5 Tipton at Cass, and Northwestern at Hamilton Heights.

Also tonight, Kokomo visits McCutcheon for a North Central Conference game and Taylor visits Eastern for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game (and Taylor’s season opener after three canceled games). Tri-Central, Peru and Maconaquah have conference games as well.

The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TONIGHT

• Kokomo at McCutcheon

• Northwestern at Ham. Heights

• Taylor at Eastern

• Tipton at Cass

• Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie

• Peru at North Miami

• Whitko at Maconaquah

• 7:30 — Carroll at Southern Wells

SATURDAY

• 1 p.m. — Western at New Castle

