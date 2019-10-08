The Hoosier Heartland Conference championship race will come into clear focus Friday when Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eastern hosts defending league champion Sheridan.
Eastern (7-0 overall) and Sheridan (5-2 overall) are both 5-0 in league play with two games left meaning the winner will clinch at least a share of the title. Next week, Eastern closes with Clinton Prairie and Sheridan closes with Carroll.
Among Friday’s other games, Western hosts Tipton in a game that will decide second place in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, and Kokomo visits Class 4A No. 10 Harrison for a North Central Conference game. For the Kats, the Raiders are the fifth Top 10-ranked opponent through eight weeks.
The following is Friday’s schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Harrison
• Sheridan at Eastern
• Tipton at Western
• Taylor at Tri-Central
• Cass at Hamilton Heights
• Maconaquah at Wabash
• Peru at North Miami
• Carroll at Clinton Prairie
• 8 p.m. — Rensselaer at NW
