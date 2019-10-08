Eastern football Grubb

Eastern quarterback Nolan Grubb looks to outrun a Tri-Central defender during the Trojans' 40-7 victory over the Trojans on Oct. 4 at Sharpsville.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The Hoosier Heartland Conference championship race will come into clear focus Friday when Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eastern hosts defending league champion Sheridan.

Eastern (7-0 overall) and Sheridan (5-2 overall) are both 5-0 in league play with two games left meaning the winner will clinch at least a share of the title. Next week, Eastern closes with Clinton Prairie and Sheridan closes with Carroll.

Among Friday’s other games, Western hosts Tipton in a game that will decide second place in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, and Kokomo visits Class 4A No. 10 Harrison for a North Central Conference game. For the Kats, the Raiders are the fifth Top 10-ranked opponent through eight weeks.

The following is Friday’s schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Kokomo at Harrison

• Sheridan at Eastern

• Tipton at Western

• Taylor at Tri-Central

• Cass at Hamilton Heights

• Maconaquah at Wabash

• Peru at North Miami

• Carroll at Clinton Prairie

• 8 p.m. — Rensselaer at NW

