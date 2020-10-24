GREENTOWN — On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, Eastern running back Zane Downing ripped off a 31-yard-run. Two plays later Comet quarterback Austin Roberts scampered 19 yards on a keeper. Four plays after that Downing punched in a score from a yard out and the Comets were on the scoreboard less than three minutes into their Class 2A Sectional 36 game against Alexandria.
The No. 6-ranked Comets took the advantage early and were relentless throughout in a 48-0 victory over Alexandria.
“It fires up our guys,” Downing said of the quick TD. “We came in fired up, and then executing the plays we have installed and whatnot, it just fires the guys up and gets everybody going and we were able to ride that the rest of the game.”
Downing and the Comet blocking left no doubt which side was in charge Friday night. Downing ran for 267 yards and five touchdowns, and the Comets amassed 376 yards on the ground as a team while navigating a slippery field, wet conditions and wind.
“Going into the game we knew it was going to be messy,” he said. “We looked at the radar and we knew it was going to be rainy. Our offensive game plan kind of consisted of running the ball often, and that’s kind of what we do, and passing the ball when we needed to. And we did a really good job of that.
“The line did a great job. Schematically they blocked it really well.”
Eastern improved to 10-0. Alex finished the season 3-7.
The Comets ended the first quarter up 14-0 after Downing finished a 10-play drive with a two-yard TD. Eastern added three more scores in the second quarter to go up 33-0 at halftime. Downing scored on a 13-yard run where he weaved through a hole, pulled defenders toward the goal line, then rode a scrum of blockers across the line. Makhai Reed was next to score when he blew through a hole and was gone for a 27-yard score. And Downing finished the half with a 5-yard TD 29 seconds before halftime.
Downing added scores of 20 yards and 36 yards in the second half.
“It’s been a strength of ours all year long,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “Obviously that’s what we’ve ridden is the strength of our offensive line and our running backs. That was the case [Friday] night with the first half being nasty, sloppy field, very sloppy conditions, especially on the east end, but I felt like our kids did a great job of adapting our game plan that we worked on Monday through Wednesday. We worked on some things [Thursday] in practice as far as the wet conditions go. I think that was big for us.”
Eastern’s defense limited Alex’s offense to just 36 yards.
“They’re a passing team most of the year, so once you realize they’re going to struggle due to the conditions you can kind of pin your ears back a little bit more on the defensive side and get a little bit more aggressive than we probably would have been if they were able to throw the ball,” Edwards said. “Hat’s off to the defensive staff and players. They did a tremendous job of adjusting their game plan based on the conditions.”
Eastern recorded its sixth shutout of the season, tying the 1961, ’62 and ’74 Comet teams for most shutouts in a season. Eastern’s point total of 446 this year is a new school record, topping the 2011 team’s total of 415.
“It’s an exceptional start,” Downing said of winning the sectional opener. “A shutout, offense is firing on all cylinders, and we’re really just looking forward to whoever we’ve got next week.”
The Comets’ senior class has been a part of 35 wins over the last four years. That is tied for the best four-year stretch in school history.
Eastern visits Lapel (8-2) next week in the sectional semifinals. It’s a rematch of a 2019 opening-round game that saw the Comets edge the Bulldogs 34-31.
Lapel beat Frankton 46-20 Friday.
