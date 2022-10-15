Western’s Kyler Norman races to the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the Hoosier Conference title game against West Lafayette Friday at Russiaville. The Class 3A No. 1 Red Devils beat the Panthers 43-6 for a HC three-peat.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Carter Jarvis takes down West Lafayette running back Dawson Martin during the Hoosier Conference title game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
No slowing Red Devils
FOOTBALL: Hot start sends WL past Western in Hoosier title game
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Class 3A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette put Western in a quick 15-0 hole and the Red Devils kept control the rest of the way in beating the Panthers 43-6 in the Hoosier Conference football championship game Friday night.
The Red Devils (9-0) scored on their first two possessions for the 15-0 lead. They opened the game with a 64-yard kickoff return, which set up a quick seven-play drive that Dawson Martin capped with a 3-yard TD run. After Western turned the ball over on downs on West Lafayette’s 41-yard line, the Red Devils needed just two plays to cash in. Quarterback Max Mullis fired a 47-yard TD pass to Max Myers.
“That’s the exact start we wanted,” West Lafayette coach Shane Fry said. “Against a team like Western, that’s the goal. If it’s a one-possession game, they can keep running the clock and getting three yards and stuff. You want to jump out on them early. I think we took them out of their game.”
The Panthers (5-4) seemed out of sync after the Red Devils’ hot start. They twice went for it on fourth downs in the first half. Both times, the Red Devils stopped them — and followed with quick scores.
“When you have to play from behind, that’s not the style of ball that we can play,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We need to be in a situation where we’re not chasing points all night. They’re a great team, they’re undefeated, they’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason. They’re well coached and their kids play hard. They have a really good team.”
After the Red Devils went up 15-0, the Panthers had their best drive of the game. They covered 75 yards in 12 plays with Kyler Norman racing 23 yards on a touchdown run to make it 15-6 with :57 remaining in the first quarter.
But West Lafayette followed with a 10-play scoring drive. Martin’s second TD run made it 22-6 at 10:53 of the second quarter.
The Panthers seemed to have chance to gain some momentum when they forced the Red Devils into a three-and-out on West Lafayette’s next drive. Western took over on its own 18-yard line. The Panthers soon faced fourth-and-two from their 26. They came up short of a first down. Three plays later, Martin crashed the end zone on his third three-yard TD run and the Red Devils had a 29-6 lead at 4:17 of the second quarter.
Mullis added a 17-yard TD run at :59 to send the Red Devils into halftime with a 36-6 lead.
Mullis broke off a 44-yard TD run on the Red Devils’ opening drive of the second half to make it 43-6. From there, the rest of the game had a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
Martin led West Lafayette with 126 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, with 122 yards and all the scores coming in the first half.
“Our running back’s vision is getting better and better,” Fry said. “I think he’s started three games now. He’s coming into his own. He was able to find the holes and it started up front with the o-line.”
Mullis completed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 80 yards and one TD and he ran for 88 yards and two TDs on six carries.
The Red Devils have won three straight HC titles. They also beat the Panthers in last year’s title game.
For Western, QB Mitchell Knepley had 55 yards on 21 carries, Norman had 54 yards on six carries and Deaglan Pleak had 45 yards on six carries. The Red Devils gradually took away the Panthers’ ground game. Knepley attempted 10 passes, but completed only two.
“We have to put this behind us. Preparation starts for the tournament [today],” Stewart said. “We have to have quick turnaround. We have to be ready to go play Jay County next week so we have to put this one behind us and move forward.
“We have a great group of kids. We didn’t execute very well [Friday], but our kids played hard. We lost to a really good team. I’m not disappointed in our kids’ effort. I have all the faith in the world in these kids.”
