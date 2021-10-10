The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 49th annual football state tournament.
Play is set to begin Oct. 22 with first-round games in all classes except 6A, which has the week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played on Oct. 29, sectional championship games on Nov. 5, regionals on Nov. 12, semistates on Nov. 19 and the state championship games on Nov. 26-27.
In the KT area, Western received the roughest draw. The Panthers play in Class 4A Sectional 22 and will go against No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Roncalli in the opening round. The Royals are 10-time state champions. Western will host the game.
Eastern and Maconaquah also are matched against ranked opponents. Eastern will host No. 2-ranked Eastbrook in Class 2A Sectional 36 and Maconaquah will host No. 8 Norwell in Class 3A Sectional 27.
Kokomo received a good draw in Class 5A Sectional 12. No. 8 Kokomo is at home against a two-win Anderson team in the top of the five-team bracket with the winner advancing to the final. Heavyweights Harrison and Zionsville are in the other half of the bracket.
Likewise, Tipton has a good draw in Sectional 36. The Blue Devils are the lone team in the bottom half of the bracket with a winning record. The top half has three teams with winning records — Eastbrook, Eastern and Lapel.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving area teams. Games are Oct. 22 unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 5A NO. 12
McCutcheon (1-6) at Zionsville (4-4)
Anderson (2-4) at Kokomo (6-2), Oct. 29
Harrison (7-1) at winner Game 1, Oct. 29
CLASS 4A NO. 22
Bishop Chatard (4-4) at Frankfort (2-5)
Crispus Attucks (3-4) at Indy Shortridge (2-4)
Beech Grove (3-5) at Lebanon (5-3)
Roncalli (8-0) at Western (6-2)
CLASS 3A NO. 27
Norwell (7-1) at Maconaquah (2-4)
Northwestern (0-7) at F.W. Concordia (1-7)
Oak Hill (6-2) at Bellmont (1-7)
Heritage (3-5) at Peru (5-2)
CLASS 2A NO. 34
Lewis Cass (2-5) at Delphi (5-3)
Wabash (1-6) at Pioneer (6-2)
Bremen (5-3) at Manchester (4-3)
LaVille (5-2) at Rochester (4-2)
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36
Eastern (6-2) at Eastbrook (7-0)
Lapel (6-2) at Frankton (2-6)
Blackford (1-6) at Tipton (7-1)
Alexandria (3-4) at Elwood (0-7)
CLASS A NO. 42
Clinton Prairie (4-3) at Clinton Central (2-6)
Traders Point Ch. (4-4) at North White (3-3)
Frontier (1-7) at Carroll (6-2)
Tri-County (0-7) at winner Game 1, Oct. 29
CLASS A NO. 43
Monroe Central (8-0) at Wes-Del (0-7)
South Adams (6-2) at Madison-Grant (4-4)
Southern Wells (0-8) at Taylor (0-4)
Union City (4-3) at Tri-Central (3-5)
