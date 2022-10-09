The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 50th annual Football State Tournament.
Sectionals begin Oct. 21 with first-round games in the lower four classes. The top two classes (6A and 5A) have that week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played on Oct. 28 and sectional championships on Nov. 4.
From there, regionals are set for Nov. 11, semistates are Nov. 18 and the state championship games are Nov. 25-26.
KT-area teams are spread across five sectionals. Kokomo and Western are in Class 4A Sectional 20. Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru are in Class 3A Sectional 28. Lewis Cass is in Class 2A Sectional 34. Eastern and Tipton are in Class 2A Sectional 36 (and will meet in the first round). And Taylor, Tri-Central and Carroll are in Class A Sectional 43.
In the opening round of Sectional 20, Kokomo plays at Frankfort while Western plays at Jay County. If Kokomo and Western both win, they would meet in the semifinal round.
Kokomo coach Austin Colby once attended Frankfort. His father, Brett, coached the Hot Dogs for 11 seasons before coming to Kokomo in 2007. Brett Colby coached the Kats for 11 seasons. Austin Colby is now in his third season as the Kats’ skipper.
In Sectional 28, Northwestern drew the unenviable task of facing Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. The parochial school has won 15 state titles.
Also in Sectional 28, Maconaquah will face Hamilton Heights in a matchup of former Mid-Indiana Conference teams, and Peru will face Tippecanoe Valley in an all-Three Rivers Conference clash.
The Eastern-Tipton matchup in Sectional 36 marks the first meeting between the teams since a 2011 sectional opener, which the Blue Devils won 28-27.
The following are first-round pairings for the sectionals involving KT-area teams.
SECTIONAL 20
Mississinewa (5-3) at Marion (0-8)
Huntington N. (2-6) at Muncie Central (3-5)
Kokomo (8-0) at Frankfort (1-7)
Western (5-3) at Jay County (2-6)
SECTIONAL 28
Bishop Chatard (5-3) at Northwestern (1-7)
Ham. Heights (6-2) at Maconaquah (6-2)
Guerin Catholic (4-4) at Oak Hill (8-0)
Tippecanoe Valley (8-0) at Peru (2-6)
SECTIONAL 34
Winamac (2-6) at Lafayette Catholic (6-2)
Rochester (7-1) at Seeger (6-2)
Benton Central (3-5) at Delphi (4-4)
Bye: Lewis Cass (5-3) at winner Game 1
SECTIONAL 36
Eastbrook (6-2) at Frankton (2-6)
Elwood (0-8) at Alexandria (5-3)
Bluffton (4-4) at Blackford (1-7)
Tipton (3-5) at Eastern (5-3)
SECTIONAL 43
Frontier (4-4) at Taylor (1-7)
West Central (7-1) at Caston (0-8)
Tri-County (1-7) at Tri-Central (2-6)
Carroll (8-0) at North White (5-2)
