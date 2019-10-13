The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 47th annual state football tournament. For some of Class 5A and all of the lower four classes, sectionals begin on Oct. 25. Sectionals for Class 6A and most of Class 5A begin on Nov. 1.
For the second straight season, Kokomo (2-6) and McCutcheon (4-4) will meet in the opening round at McCutcheon, this time in Class 5A Sectional 12, which opens Nov. 1. Last year, the Wildkats beat the Mavericks 22-20. This year, the Mavs beat the Kats 59-20 in North Central Conference play.
Western (6-2) is in Class 4A Sectional 22, which is one of the rare sectionals in the lower four classes with less than eight teams. Sectional 22 has six teams meaning two teams drew first-round byes. Western (6-2) and Lebanon (4-4) drew those and will meet on Nov. 1 at Lebanon. The teams last met in 2015 when the Tigers beat the Panthers 30-6 in an opening-round game.
Maconaquah, Peru and Northwestern are in Class 3A Sectional 27. The Braves (6-2) have the best record in the field. They are matched against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (3-5) in the opening round with Mac hosting. Concordia’s record is misleading as the Cadets play in the rugged Summit Athletic Conference. Mac and Concordia last met in a 2006 sectional game.
Peru and Northwestern drew road games — Peru (4-4) at Oak Hill (3-5), and Northwestern (0-8) at Heritage (1-7). Hertiage is located in the southeast part of Allen County.
Class 2A Sectional 34 has one of the state’s best opening-round games — No. 2 Pioneer (7-1) at No. 3 Cass (7-1). Cass beat Pioneer 28-22 in Week 1. The Panthers have a 12-game tournament winning streak after winning the 2017 and ‘18 Class A state titles.
Class 2A Sectional 36 has a competitive field. Six of the eight teams boasting winning records and two are ranked — No. 8 Eastbook (6-2) and No. 10 Eastern (8-0). The Comets host Lapel (5-3) in the sectional’s best opening-round game. Tipton (5-3) opens at Frankton (1-7).
In Class A Sectional 42, Carroll (5-3) opens at North White (3-4).
Also in Class A, Taylor and Tri-Central play in Sectional 43 and both are at home in the opening round. Taylor (1-7) is matched against Madison-Grant (1-7) while Tri-Central (3-5) is matched against No. 2 South Adams (8-0).
The following are full pairings for the sectionals involving KT-area teams.
CLASS 5A NO. 12
Kokomo (2-6) at McCutcheon (4-4)
Harrison (6-2) at Anderson (1-7)
CLASS 4A NO. 22
Crispus Attucks (6-2) at Beech Grove (5-3)
Frankfort (0-8) at Roncalli (3-5)
Bye: Western (6-2) at Lebanon (4-4)
CLASS 3A NO. 27
Bellmont (0-8) at Norwell (4-4)
F.W. Concordia (3-5) at Maconaquah (6-2)
Peru (4-4) at Oak Hill (3-5)
Northwestern (0-8) at Heritage (1-7)
CLASS 2A NO. 34
Pioneer (7-1) at Cass (7-1)
Delphi (5-3) at Rochester (3-5)
Manchester (2-6) at Bremen (2-6)
Wabash (3-5) at LaVille (6-2)
CLASS 2A NO. 36
Tipton (5-3) at Frankton (1-7)
Eastbrook (6-2) at Blackford (5-3)
Lapel (5-3) at Eastern (8-0)
Alexandria (5-3) at Elwood (0-8)
CLASS A NO. 42
Carroll (5-3) at North White (3-4)
Traders Point Ch. (7-0) at Tri-County (1-7)
Frontier (6-2) at Clinton Prairie (5-3)
Clinton Central (2-6) at Lafayette CC (5-3)
CLASS A NO. 43
Madison-Grant (1-7) at Taylor (1-7)
Wes-Del (1-7) at Union City (3-5)
South Adams (8-0) at Tri-Central (3-5)
Southern Wells (2-6) at Monroe Central (5-3)
