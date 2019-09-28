Kokomo’s Kohl Beard breaks free on a run against Muncie Central. He ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 30-21 victory.
Kokomo’s Nolan Hansen reacts after making a tackle during the Kats’ 30-21 homecoming victory over Muncie Central on Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
After enduring an 0-5 start to start the season, Kokomo’s football team gave itself reason for optimism Friday night with a 30-21 homecoming victory over Muncie Central at Walter Cross Field. Kokomo led wire to wire, but never by more than nine points.
The Wildkats got in the win column by finding two ways to be effective on offense, and with some critical stops on defense.
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence looks to bypass a Muncie Central defender. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Nolan Hansen congratulates Myles Lenoir after Lenoir makes a good tackle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Tre’ Hizer takes down Muncie Central’s Shoka Griffin. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Andrews Begne throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kokomo’s Kohl Beard looks to keep Muncie Central’s Michael Lowe at bay as he heads to the goal line Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-27-19 Kokomo vs Muncie Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo starting quarterback Andres Begne completed 6 of 11 passes for 98 yards, including a third-quarter TD pass to Noa Wainscott. But second quarterback Kohl Beard took about a dozen of the Kats’ snaps, and his effective ground attack was critical.
Beard ran 10 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Kokomo frequently ran him straight up the middle. The line cleared holes and he made himself hard to tackle once he had a little space. Beard scored on a three-yard run for Kokomo’s first score in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, scored on another three-yard run in the second quarter to push Kokom’s lead to 16-7, and scored from nine yards out for the last score of the game with 3:22 left.
“When you become one dimensional, [opposing] teams become one dimensional on defense, so that’s when we’ve got to be multi-dimensional and have something else to answer for it. And that’s Kohl Beard,” Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said.
“You’ve got to plan for it, you’ve got to spend time to work on it. I know for us we spent time this summer working on it, we’ve just tried to find that opportunity to use it. Well, [Friday] night was that opportunity. It was a great time to use it, and Andres understood.”
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence added 56 yards on the ground and Begne ran for 25. In the air game, Noa Wainscott caught three passes for 68 yards. Kokomo’s two offensive approaches helped offset Muncie Central’s ground-churning running attack.
Central 210-pound sophomore Shoka Griffin ran 33 times for 227 yards and three scores. But the Bearcats were always playing catch-up because Kokomo’s defense came up with a few critical stops.
With the Kats up 16-7 in the second quarter, Central drove to the Kokomo 3 but a fourth-and-goal attempt by Griffin was stopped cold by Kokomo’s Quinntez Stuicky as Muncie was driving to tie the game.
Later, in the third quarter, Central scored to cut the lead to 16-15 and the Bearcats opted to go for a two-point conversion and the lead. Griffin got the ball and was stonewalled by the Kats. In the fourth quarter, Muncie scored again to cut the Kokomo lead to 23-21, and opted to go for a conversion to tie the game. Again Kokomo’s defense held firm and preserved the Kats’ lead.
“They’re momentum boosters,” Benberry said of those stops. “This team right now is led by our defense. Your defense can go and take over things like that and stop teams and then it just kind of builds for the other side of the ball. I was excited for our defense.”
Bronson Smith led Kokomo’s defense with 10 tackles. Beard and Nolan Hansen each had nine.
The win was the first of the season for the Kats (1-5, 1-3 North Central Conference), at the exact same point in the season that Kokomo got its first victory last year. Last year’s squad faced Logansport next and reeled off five straight wins before falling in sectional play. Kokomo hosts Logan next week.
“You know what you’ve got to say: ‘Now, you’ve got to go another 1-0,’” Benberry said. “Logansport’s coming to town for senior night. You don’t want your seniors to end their final senior night — some of these kids [their final game] at the high school level — in a loss. You’ve still got to go play hard and you’ve still got to win, but we’ll take [this win] and keep rolling and keep moving and go from there.”
