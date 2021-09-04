Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence picks his way through Marion’s defense on a run in the first quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion. Lawrence finished with 220 total yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 42-14 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart scores the first touchdown in the Kats’ 42-14 rout of Marion on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down Marion quarterback Cubie Jones during the first half of the Kats’ 42-14 win on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
FOOTBALL: Kats bury Giants in NCC opener
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
1 of 3
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence picks his way through Marion’s defense on a run in the first quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion. Lawrence finished with 220 total yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 42-14 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart scores the first touchdown in the Kats’ 42-14 rout of Marion on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down Marion quarterback Cubie Jones during the first half of the Kats’ 42-14 win on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MARION — Kokomo’s football team is making itself right at home on the road so far this year.
The Kats followed up last week’s 41-6 win at Plymouth with a 42-14 victory over longtime North Central Conference rival Marion at Dick Lootens Field Friday night, improving to 3-0 overall and opening up NCC play with a big win.
“For us to be off to 3-0 is a great feeling,” said Kokomo senior Plez Lawrence, who turned in a stud performance on the field for the Kats. “I just hope we can just keep going, keep pushing forward.
“Starting off conference 1-0 is great because we’ve kind of got off to a tough start in conference the past two years so it was nice to get that first win. I’m just excited to celebrate it with my teammates.”
1 of 44
9-3-21 Plez Lawrence with a spectacular catch in the first half as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. He scored the 4th touchdown a few plays later. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Ta'Shy Stewart takesthe ball through the middle as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. He scored the first touchdown later in the series. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart scores the first touchdown in the Kats’ 42-14 rout of Marion on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence picks his way through Marion’s defense on a run in the first quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion. Lawrence finished with 220 total yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 42-14 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-21 Plez Lawrence takes in the 2nd touchdown for Kokomo as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo's quarterback Evan Barker takes the ball into the enzone for their 5th touchdown in the first half as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Aden Fisher goes down with the ball with Kokomo's John Curl on his back as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Marion's quarterback Cubie Jones is taken down by Kokomo's Brandon Bennett drawing a penalty but Kokomo still beat Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down Marion quarterback Cubie Jones during the first half of the Kats’ 42-14 win on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Football: Kokomo Beats Marion 42-14
1 of 44
9-3-21 Plez Lawrence with a spectacular catch in the first half as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. He scored the 4th touchdown a few plays later. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Ta'Shy Stewart takesthe ball through the middle as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. He scored the first touchdown later in the series. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart scores the first touchdown in the Kats’ 42-14 rout of Marion on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence picks his way through Marion’s defense on a run in the first quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion. Lawrence finished with 220 total yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 42-14 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-21 Plez Lawrence takes in the 2nd touchdown for Kokomo as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo's quarterback Evan Barker takes the ball into the enzone for their 5th touchdown in the first half as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Aden Fisher goes down with the ball with Kokomo's John Curl on his back as Kokomo beats Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Marion's quarterback Cubie Jones is taken down by Kokomo's Brandon Bennett drawing a penalty but Kokomo still beat Marion 42-14. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down Marion quarterback Cubie Jones during the first half of the Kats’ 42-14 win on Friday, Sept. 3, at Marion.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
9-3-21 Kokomo beat Marion. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lawrence made that celebration all but a certainty with a dominant performance that started out of the gate. The Kats’ primary running back rushed for 38 yards on an opening drive that saw Kokomo march 74 yards in under four minutes on eight plays. Lawrence also snagged a big 29-yard catch from quarterback Evan Barker on the drive, setting up Ta’Shy Stewart’s 4-yard TD run three plays later.
Lawrence then scored the Kats’ next three touchdowns. He pulled in a 21-yard pass from Barker with 5:32 to play in the first quarter and then broke loose for a 36-yard run with 2:56 showing in the opening frame.
Lawrence tacked on a 31-yard TD with 9:57 to play in the first half to give Kokomo a commanding 28-0 lead.
Lawrence finished with 220 total yards — 150 on 14 carries and 76 coming on three catches. As a team, the Kats had 396 total yards, with 293 coming on the ground.
“We had a new blocking scheme so we just executed and just kept on pushing forward because we knew their weak spots,” Lawrence said.
“God blesses me. Big plays and then my O-line is just tremendous. We all work together as a team and we know it doesn’t matter if I get five touchdowns or they get five touchdowns, it doesn’t matter. We just all work together as a team.”
Barker rushed for a score with 4:27 to play in the half to put the Kats up 35-0. Kokomo scored on five of its first six possessions to build an insurmountable lead, including its first three trips down the field to go up 21-0 in the first 12 minutes.
“That’s how we wanted to start,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “We started with the football, thankfully, and got the chance to score right away. That’s the first time we’ve scored on our first drive all year. That’s what we expect to do running our offense. Hopefully we can continue that trend next week.”
Stewart added his second TD run from 12 yards out in the third quarter, putting Kokomo up 42-7 and setting a running clock in motion for the rest of the game. Stewart finished with 61 yards (54 rushing on five carries).
Barker completed 5 of 11 passes for 103 yards with one pick and the TD strike to Lawrence.
“Evan’s done a great job of throwing the ball this year,” Colby said. “I think we’ve been very efficient at times when we needed to be efficient. Just having the guys buy into the team aspect, the team mentality of the game, hopefully we can continue that trend. I love this team and I hope we can continue playing well.”
Kokomo’s defense also stymied Marion for much of the game. In its first six possessions, Marion (1-1, 0-1 NCC) punted four times, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs.
The Giants’ first score came as time expired at the end of the first half when Cubie Jones connected with David Jones on a 13-yard pass. Marion’s second score came when Cubie Jones broke ripped off an 80 yard run, which was the Giants’ only play that went for more than 15 yards on the night.
Jaquan East, Shayne Spear and Tyrese Tucker led Kokomo with seven tackles each. East and Spear recorded five solos each while Tucker had four solos.
Colby also called attention to his special teamers for their strong play.
“[They] have played phenomenally the first three weeks. A lot of times early in the year that’s one of the facets of the game that’s not all the way coached up. But we’ve taken pride in that third facet of the game and really executing well on Friday nights.
“We have a lot of momentum right now,” Colby added. “Our guys believe in what we’re doing. Obviously it shows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.